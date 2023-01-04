ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Page Six

Jeremy Renner shares glimpse of his injuries: ‘I’m too messed up now to type’

Jeremy Renner is on the mend after sustaining injuries in a snowplow accident over the weekend. The “Bourne Legacy” actor, 51, gave fans an update on his health, sharing a selfie of himself sitting in a hospital bed with the side of his face covered in bruises and scrapes. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” he captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Renner was met with words of encouragement from several stars in the comments section of his post. “Brother u r a superhero to all of...
extratv

Jeremy Renner: 911 Log Reveals Horrific Injuries

Jeremy Renner is recovering in the ICU following a horrible snow plow accident near his Nevada home on Sunday. Now, TMZ is revealing new details about Renner’s horrific injuries based on notes from the 911 log. The log reveals Jeremy was “completely crushed” by the snow plow, and the...
NEVADA STATE
extratv

Jeremy Renner Speaks Out After Snow Plow Accident

Days after his terrifying snow plow accident, actor Jeremy Renner is breaking his silence!. On Tuesday, Renner posted a pic of himself from his hospital bed. He wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
NEVADA STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Parade

Sharon Osbourne Provides Health Update Explaining Her Sudden Medical Scare

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about her recent medical situation. As Parade previously reported, Osbourne was "rushed to the hospital on Friday, Dec. 16, after emergency personnel responded to a call at the Glen Tavern Inn in Ventura County, Calif."—the location where her son confirmed they were filming the paranormal Travel Channel series, Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Rapper Tony Yayo thinks Tory Lanez’s ‘little man complex’ may explain assault charges against Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have been at the root of one of the past decade’s most controversial pop culture trials. Following Lanez’s conviction on three charges resulting from his assault on Stallion, the rapper has been under fire by several entertainment figures. Actor TK Kirkland has already weighed in on the subject, and promptly after, rapper Tony Yayo unveiled what he believes to be the reason behind Lanez’s actions: his inferiority complex caused by his height.
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson

Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jeremy Renner shares his bed-ridden ‘spa day’ in the ICU

On Jan. 2, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was found in “critical but stable” condition after being airlifted following what was believed to be a weather-related accident, but was later revealed to be a snow-plowing incident. According to details from The Reno Gazette, Renner went to assist a driver trapped in their vehicle, when he was run over by his snowplow. On Jan. 4, Renner uploaded to Instagram to thank his followers for their kind words, stating that he was “too messed up now to type.”
Glamour

Blake Lively Is Very Pregnant in New ‘Before and After’ Workout Pics

New year, same classic Blake Lively Instagram humor. The 35-year-old shared side-by-side photos of herself and trainer Don Saladino to Instagram on Monday, January 2. The mom of three, who is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, wears a sports bra and leggings in the “before” image on the left, and a similar look in the “after” pic. There's one baby-sized difference between the pics…
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Young Avengers are already hitting back at their haters as foul-mouthed ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ deleted scene is revealed

Pretty much ever since Avengers: Endgame brought the saga of the original Avengers to a close, the Young Avengers have been primed to take over the reigns as Earth’s protectors, and yet the MCU has strangely failed to deliver on the adolescent super-team as of yet — so it seems like those bringing these heroes to life have taken matters into their own hands. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost broke a foul-mouthed Marvel record and X-Men fans take on The Rock..

