ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 3

Related
WGAL

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Two Arrested For A Stabbing In Frederick In November

One was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing on November 21st of last year along Waverly Drive. Lavitira Edmond was taken into custody on November 23rd and charged with 1st-degree assault. The US Marshal Service located...
FREDERICK, MD
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Weapons Charges For Man Caught Attempting to Illegally Hunt Deer in Clarksburg

On the night of Monday, January 2nd, while on patrol for illegal hunting in the area of Little Bennett Regional Park in Clarksburg, a car was observed spotlighting deer. Park Police officers stopped the car, and found that one occupant was illegally possessing a hand gun. The man was charged with numerous Maryland Department of Natural Resources offenses and weapons charges.
CLARKSBURG, MD
iheart.com

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pedestrians struck by vehicle, injured in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Jan. 5, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for a pedestrian accident. The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were flown to a trauma […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
q101online.com

Accident leads to drug bust

An accident in the northern end of the Valley led to a major drug bust Tuesday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just after 8 o’clock, finding a car flipped on its side with the driver unable to escape. 28-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb, of...
CUMBERLAND, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy