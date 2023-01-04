Read full article on original website
Related
Siblings Stab Man In The Back, Dog During Altercation In Frederick, Police Say
One of two siblings is being held by police in Pennsylvania following an investigation into an altercation in Frederick County that left a man and dog with stab wounds, authorities announced. Dalonte Shea Dunston, 31, and Lavitira Edmond, 29, both of Frederick, are facing multiple assault and other charges for...
Chambersburg man arrested after alleged assault using blocks of concrete
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department arrested a man accused of working with four others to assault a victim with cinder blocks and other various weapons. Allan David Dominguez, 18, of Chambersburg, was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection to the assault. Police responded to the 100 block...
abc27.com
York City police arrest four, find drugs & guns thanks to social media videos
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say videos posted on social media led to the discovery of guns and drugs, as well as four arrests. Police say during the investigation of a New Year’s Eve homicide, officers discovered videos on social media showing reckless shootings in public spaces.
Student Robbed Walking To School Bus Stop In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old student was shoved up against a building and robbed "while walking to his bus stop," Northern York County Regional police announced in a release on Friday, Jan. 6.The teenager's encounter with an unknown male wearing a winter coat with a fur lined hood in the 700 block of Albrig…
WGAL
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
wfmd.com
Two Arrested For A Stabbing In Frederick In November
One was apprehended in Pennsylvania. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing on November 21st of last year along Waverly Drive. Lavitira Edmond was taken into custody on November 23rd and charged with 1st-degree assault. The US Marshal Service located...
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
mocoshow.com
Weapons Charges For Man Caught Attempting to Illegally Hunt Deer in Clarksburg
On the night of Monday, January 2nd, while on patrol for illegal hunting in the area of Little Bennett Regional Park in Clarksburg, a car was observed spotlighting deer. Park Police officers stopped the car, and found that one occupant was illegally possessing a hand gun. The man was charged with numerous Maryland Department of Natural Resources offenses and weapons charges.
iheart.com
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
Maryland Man Captured By PA State Police Fleeing Hit-Run In Chambersburg: Authorities
A Maryland man struck a pedestrian and fled in Chambersburg on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities say. Edio Estuardo-Melendrez of Hagerstown, was arrested fleeing the scene at the intersection of S. Second and E. Mckinley streets around 9:20 p.m. by Pennsylvania state police, according to the Chambersburg police department. The pedestrian...
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
UPDATE Two Pedestrians MedEvaced In Critical Condition Following Chambersburg Crash: Police
Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. The police arrived to find the two victims struck in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue at the intersection of Wayne and Sheller Avenues at 12:16 p.m. An "initial investigation...
Two Struck Pedestrians MedEvaced From Chambersburg: Police
Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. The police arrived to find the two victims struck in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue at the intersection of Wayne and Sheller Avenues at 12:16 p.m.An "initial inv…
abc27.com
One person arrested after Dauphin County standoff
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a standoff in Dauphin County on Tuesday. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, on Jan. 3 around 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Kensington Way after a resident called 911 due to an online threat.
Police search for hit-and-run driver that caused a car to flip twice on I-99
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the driver that rear-ended another vehicle on I-99 in East Saint Clair Township, causing it to flip twice on an embankment. The crash happened on Dec. 27 around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-99 at mile marker six, according to state police in […]
Pedestrians struck by vehicle, injured in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Jan. 5, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for a pedestrian accident. The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were flown to a trauma […]
q101online.com
Accident leads to drug bust
An accident in the northern end of the Valley led to a major drug bust Tuesday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just after 8 o’clock, finding a car flipped on its side with the driver unable to escape. 28-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb, of...
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 3