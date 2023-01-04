Read full article on original website
Related
CASHS Zen Zone receives donation
Cheri Kearney, CASD Foundation President, and Lindsay Leonard, head counselor of CASD, accepted a donation from Troy Garman and Mike Meier on behalf of the Chambersburg Exchange Club. The Club’s donation will help to support the Trojan Zen Zone, a new project at CASHS to create a space where students...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0