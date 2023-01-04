ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CASHS Zen Zone receives donation

Cheri Kearney, CASD Foundation President, and Lindsay Leonard, head counselor of CASD, accepted a donation from Troy Garman and Mike Meier on behalf of the Chambersburg Exchange Club. The Club’s donation will help to support the Trojan Zen Zone, a new project at CASHS to create a space where students...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
