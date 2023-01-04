ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch

As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
Variety

‘M3GAN’ Aims at $27 Million Opening Weekend for Second Place Behind ‘Avatar 2’

“M3GAN” is poised to make a killing in its box office debut this weekend, but it won’t be enough to scare off “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the top spot. Universal’s PG-13 horror is now expected to take a $27 million stab into its opening weekend, which is up from earlier projections. It made $11.7 million on Friday, and it will be the first movie to open above $20 million in the first weekend of January — typically a slow, post-holiday time — since 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key.” However, “M3GAN” will have to settle for second place, as James Cameron’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson

Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era

James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com

2022’s most beloved superhero movie is finally dethroned as DC fans rank every version of an iconic ‘Batman’ villain

Many of DC’s most recognizable villains have been done to absolute death, over decades of films, shows, and animated projects. The Joker has appeared in a staggering number of projects over the years—more than 250, according to The Joker: A Serious Study of the Clown Prince of Crime—and the Riddler isn’t far behind. The iconic Batman villain has seen an uptick in popularity in recent years, alongside the Dark Knight himself, and several stellar performances have aided in immortalizing the Gotham outlaw.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming

The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ showrunner was very wary of Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ baggage

There’s been a lot of press lately for the highly-anticipated HBO Max show The Last of Us, based on the blockbuster video game. The show’s star, Pedro Pascal, is no stranger to high-profile roles. He’s also the star of The Mandalorian. That fact was something showrunner Craig Mazin was conscious of, but he stressed that this show is very different.

Comments / 0

Community Policy