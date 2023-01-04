Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
‘M3GAN’ Aims at $27 Million Opening Weekend for Second Place Behind ‘Avatar 2’
“M3GAN” is poised to make a killing in its box office debut this weekend, but it won’t be enough to scare off “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the top spot. Universal’s PG-13 horror is now expected to take a $27 million stab into its opening weekend, which is up from earlier projections. It made $11.7 million on Friday, and it will be the first movie to open above $20 million in the first weekend of January — typically a slow, post-holiday time — since 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key.” However, “M3GAN” will have to settle for second place, as James Cameron’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Frustrated subscribers left crushed after Amazon fails to steal ‘Wednesday’ away from Netflix
One of the more curious streaming stories of the week saw rumors sweep the internet that Netflix could be in danger of losing Wednesday to Prime Video, thanks to something as simple as a contractual loophole. MGM owns the rights to The Addams Family and all of the associated intellectual...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson seemed a lot more interested in promoting himself than DC during his short-lived stint as Black Adam
You don’t become one of the biggest, most popular, and highest-paid stars in Hollywood without being a master of self-promotion, but a new report indicates that Dwayne Johnson‘s hubris didn’t do him any favors when it came to what turned out to be an embarrassingly short stint in the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson
Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grisly prison thriller so violent your limits will be severely tested demolishes the Netflix Top 10
Writer and director S. Craig Zahler may have only helmed three features to date, but he’s already built up a reputation as a master of unflinching violence that’s so brutal you may be forced to look away, with his debut Brawl in Cell Block 99 featuring one of the most heinous scenes you’re ever likely to see.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com
2022’s most beloved superhero movie is finally dethroned as DC fans rank every version of an iconic ‘Batman’ villain
Many of DC’s most recognizable villains have been done to absolute death, over decades of films, shows, and animated projects. The Joker has appeared in a staggering number of projects over the years—more than 250, according to The Joker: A Serious Study of the Clown Prince of Crime—and the Riddler isn’t far behind. The iconic Batman villain has seen an uptick in popularity in recent years, alongside the Dark Knight himself, and several stellar performances have aided in immortalizing the Gotham outlaw.
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural cult classic subjected to an offensively awful remake survives a near-death experience on streaming
We now live in a world where even mediocre movies are subjected to remakes or reboots if they’ve got enough in the way of name recognition and staying power, but everyone would agree that one version of Flatliners was all we needed. Despite enduring for over 30 years as...
wegotthiscovered.com
An out of its depth action comedy that ironically wasted its potential unleashes a deadly set of streaming skills
High concept action comedies are everywhere you look these days, and have been for a long time, but the percentage of them that actually maximize the potential of their own premises is frustratingly minuscule, something American Ultra found out to its detriment back in the summer of 2015. The concept...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming
The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner was very wary of Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ baggage
There’s been a lot of press lately for the highly-anticipated HBO Max show The Last of Us, based on the blockbuster video game. The show’s star, Pedro Pascal, is no stranger to high-profile roles. He’s also the star of The Mandalorian. That fact was something showrunner Craig Mazin was conscious of, but he stressed that this show is very different.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying one-trick pony that launched a surprisingly consistent franchise can’t outrun fate on streaming
There’s barely a horror franchise in existence that hasn’t caved to the law of diminishing returns, but despite being a one-trick pony that was obligated to lean on a single gimmick from the very start, Final Destination proved to be a surprisingly consistent set of supernatural chillers. The...
Comments / 0