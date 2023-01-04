ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka man jailed after alleged New Year’s Day hotel robbery, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an alleged New Year’s Day robbery at a local hotel in which he forced a staff member into a room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials were called to ClubHouse Inn and Suites at 924 SW Henderson Rd. with reports of a possible burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man charged after woman found with gunshot wound

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting and have charged a suspect. Just after 4p.m. Monday, the Brown County law enforcement dispatch received a call of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of U.S. 36 Highway near Timber, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies responded and...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
BELTON, MO
WIBW

One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

JCPD confirms a homicide investigation is under way

Authorities said Friday at approximately 1:17 p.m. Junction City Police Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in reference to a possible deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located Carson Simon, an 18-Year-old man from Ogden deceased. This investigation has since been classified as a homicide. Anyone with...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

MISSING: RCPD says 15-year-old missing from MHK

MANHATTAN- The Riley County Police Department says 15-year-old Joshua was last seen on the morning of Friday, December 30th. Joshua was last seen leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Joshua is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
KETV.com

Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
OMAHA, NE
