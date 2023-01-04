Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka man jailed after alleged New Year’s Day hotel robbery, kidnapping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an alleged New Year’s Day robbery at a local hotel in which he forced a staff member into a room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials were called to ClubHouse Inn and Suites at 924 SW Henderson Rd. with reports of a possible burglary.
WIBW
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
UPDATE: 2 Kidnapping suspects charged with additional incident with same victim
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department has released additional information regarding a separate incident involving two of the suspects and the victim from the Monday evening kidnapping incident in Manhattan. According to RCPD, 25-year-old Joseph Varvel of Manhattan and 27-year-old Zane Thomas of Junction City were both reported to...
Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
Kansas man charged after woman found with gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting and have charged a suspect. Just after 4p.m. Monday, the Brown County law enforcement dispatch received a call of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of U.S. 36 Highway near Timber, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies responded and...
Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
WIBW
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
JCPD confirms a homicide investigation is under way
Authorities said Friday at approximately 1:17 p.m. Junction City Police Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in reference to a possible deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located Carson Simon, an 18-Year-old man from Ogden deceased. This investigation has since been classified as a homicide. Anyone with...
Riley County Arrest Report January 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
MISSING: RCPD says 15-year-old missing from MHK
MANHATTAN- The Riley County Police Department says 15-year-old Joshua was last seen on the morning of Friday, December 30th. Joshua was last seen leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Joshua is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie,...
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
WIBW
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
KETV.com
Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
Police investigate death of off-duty Kansas sheriff's deputy
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday the untimely death of Deputy Sonny Johnson. He died on Sunday while off duty, according to a social media report from the agency. The investigation into his death is being handled by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department. "At...
Kansas inmate alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man who claims he was framed for a 2002 murder alleges in a federal lawsuit that the Kansas Department of Corrections is not providing proper medical treatment for his terminal cancer. Lawyers for John Keith Calvin, 56, said in an emergency filing last...
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
Police ID Kan. man who officers killed after he drove off in patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting have identified the man who died as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Shooting, attempted robbery cases moving forward Thursday
One man accused of shooting another at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer is back in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Shedrick Williams has a pretrial hearing at 2 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Williams was charged after Harold Stewart Jr was allegedly shot and robbed of both...
KVOE
Emporia Police, Lyon County deputies report minimal DUI activity for New Year’s weekend
The New Year’s Eve weekend was not active for local law enforcement when it comes to DUI arrests. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported two DUI arrests, while Emporia Police reported one. There were actually more fireworks complaints than DUI arrests during the holiday weekend. Both officers and...
Little Apple Post
