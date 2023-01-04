ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

America’s best youth and junior biathletes compete in Anchorage for chance to represent Team USA

By Jordan Rodenberger
alaskasnewssource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alaskasnewssource.com

Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea

East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar’s successor until the April municipal election results are certified. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. Updated: 11 hours ago. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. FastCast Jan. 6, 2023. Updated: 11 hours ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2023 Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial race preview

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the field of entries for the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial dogsled race features nearly 30 mushers, including 2022 Iditarod champion Brent Sass. Last year’s race saw wintry weather with near white-out conditions on the trail, but this year’s forecast is looking much...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm pattern settles down over mainland

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage

The all-consuming task of snow removal in Anchorage intersected with the topic of public safety and public health during early morning discussions at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly Health Policy Committee. Mat-Su assembly asks state lawmakers to standardize marijuana DUI enforcement. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Veteran organizations prove service goes beyond active duty

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the Anchorage bowl, the municipality and residents struggled to clear out roads, sidewalks and driveways. For some, like Army veteran Michael Johnson, it was impossible to keep up. “I’m very limited on my movement,” Johnson said. “The doc told me don’t get...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate

As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Alaska Public Media Hires Its First COO/Vice President of Administration

Alaska Public Media (AKPM) chose a Midwestern broadcasting executive for the new position of Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administration. In this role, Dorothy McGrath works with CEO and President Ed Ulman and the organization’s executive management on strategic initiatives, cross-departmental projects, and capacity-building objectives. McGrath also provides administrative coordination for all divisions of AKPM while providing direct supervisory responsibility for human resources and business services.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Assembly plans for better plow-outs

According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption. Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Popp said that Alaskans saw an extremely tight inventory in the housing market in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to buying a home in Alaska, the odds are good but the goods are odd. “Slim pickings would be a really good description of what the likely inventory levels are going to be next year,” Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
actionnews5.com

Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News/TMX) – An orphaned polar bear cub was captured by wildlife officials and transported to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage because it was becoming too comfortable around humans, raising concerns for future conflicts. The male cub, estimated to be about 10 or 11 months old, was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?

Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage. After I filled out a form, an employee sent me a Zoom link. I responded that I wanted to attend in person, as both a […] The post Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Gallery in downtown Palmer bolsters tiny creativity

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A new concept of miniature proportions was established in downtown Palmer last October. Think Little Free Library, but for art. The tiny art gallery is a product of local artist Addie Studebaker, who applied to be a part of the Palmer Arts and Cultural Trail project. According to Michele Harmeling, the development and outreach director for the United Way Mat-Su, funding for the trail came in the form of a small grant from AARP’s Community Challenge program.
PALMER, AK

