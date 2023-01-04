America’s best youth and junior biathletes compete in Anchorage for chance to represent Team USA

Read full article on original website
Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea
High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
NCAA denies petition for Da’Zhon Wyche; UAA guard’s eligibility to expire Jan. 14
The NCAA did something opposing defenders haven’t – stop UAA men’s basketball star Da’Zhon Wyche. The hard-to-guard playmaker from Anchorage who ranks fifth all-time among Alaska college players with 1,695 points will be shut down Jan. 14 after the NCAA denied a petition filed by UAA for an exemption.
2023 Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial race preview
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This year the field of entries for the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial dogsled race features nearly 30 mushers, including 2022 Iditarod champion Brent Sass. Last year’s race saw wintry weather with near white-out conditions on the trail, but this year’s forecast is looking much...
Alaska’s Newest Infusion Center Aims to Become the State’s First Accredited Facility
Receiving infusion therapy outside of a hospital setting is an option again in Alaska for many patients. LUX Infusion, the state’s newest stand-alone ambulatory infusion center, has big plans for the new year, seeking national accreditation for its Anchorage location. The National Infusion Center Association is set to publish...
Cultures in the town of Petersburg, also known as Séet Ká Kwáan, coalesce in shared history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – Alaska boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. Regions across the state – such as the Southeast – are also rich with history, but that history isn’t always discoverable with a quick query and click of the mouse. Such...
Storm pattern settles down over mainland
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage
Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage
Veteran organizations prove service goes beyond active duty
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the Anchorage bowl, the municipality and residents struggled to clear out roads, sidewalks and driveways. For some, like Army veteran Michael Johnson, it was impossible to keep up. “I’m very limited on my movement,” Johnson said. “The doc told me don’t get...
Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate
As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
Alaska Public Media Hires Its First COO/Vice President of Administration
Alaska Public Media (AKPM) chose a Midwestern broadcasting executive for the new position of Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administration. In this role, Dorothy McGrath works with CEO and President Ed Ulman and the organization’s executive management on strategic initiatives, cross-departmental projects, and capacity-building objectives. McGrath also provides administrative coordination for all divisions of AKPM while providing direct supervisory responsibility for human resources and business services.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to buying a home in Alaska, the odds are good but the goods are odd. “Slim pickings would be a really good description of what the likely inventory levels are going to be next year,” Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp said.
Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News/TMX) – An orphaned polar bear cub was captured by wildlife officials and transported to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage because it was becoming too comfortable around humans, raising concerns for future conflicts. The male cub, estimated to be about 10 or 11 months old, was...
Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch?
Last month, I decided to attend a board meeting at Chugach Electric Association, a cooperative that’s Alaska’s largest electric utility and serves more than 90,000 members in and around Anchorage. After I filled out a form, an employee sent me a Zoom link. I responded that I wanted to attend in person, as both a […] The post Are Alaska utilities up to the challenge of climate change and a looming gas crunch? appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Gallery in downtown Palmer bolsters tiny creativity
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A new concept of miniature proportions was established in downtown Palmer last October. Think Little Free Library, but for art. The tiny art gallery is a product of local artist Addie Studebaker, who applied to be a part of the Palmer Arts and Cultural Trail project. According to Michele Harmeling, the development and outreach director for the United Way Mat-Su, funding for the trail came in the form of a small grant from AARP’s Community Challenge program.
