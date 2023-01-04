Read full article on original website
Gun industry faces new rules as firearm ban looms among Illinois lawmakers
The Senate has until Wednesday morning to pass the bill if they don’t make any modifications. Then it will be sent to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk.
Missouri lawmakers return to work with focus on post-pandemic education
So far, Missouri representatives have filed 173 bills on education. Some could change what teachers make, what they teach or where students go to school.
Missouri legislative season starts Wednesday
Missouri lawmakers returned to action in Jefferson City Wednesday. A number of new members took the oath of office for the first time.
St. Louis County native tries to break world record
Jenny Decker wants to be the first person with a rare neurological disorder to solo sail around the world. She describes her journey so far.
Illinois groups back assault-style weapons ban
The groups are backing a bill that looks to ban assault-style weapons. 5 On Your Side's Travis Cummings reports from Springfield.
Texas twin girls born in different years
TEXAS, USA — A pair of North Texas twin girls have got a lot of people talking. Like most twins, they were born just minutes apart, but these babies are born in two different years. One was born last year, and the other was born this year, just after...
Brand new mental health clinic opens in St. Charles
It can now take weeks or even months to be seen by a mental health professional. Our Laura Barczeski spoke with the organization hoping to expand its outreach.
As bald eagles return to the bi-state, so do Bald Eagle Days programs
You don't have to travel all the way to Canada to see them. Join the Illinois DNR and Pere Marquette State Park for guided tours.
