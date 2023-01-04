ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WCIA

Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs

Dalvin Cook could be a league-winner in a plus matchup against the Bears;. By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCIA

Hamlin's collapse during Bills game hits close to home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field during Monday night’s game sent shock waves across the nation. In Champaign, a similar situation happened at a Fighting Illini football game against Michigan State more than 40 years ago. On September 11, 1982,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCIA

Taylor Shares What McDermott Told Him After Hamlin Collapsed

The Bills coach didn’t want to coach the game after his safety’s on-field medical emergency. Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared on Wednesday what Bills coach Sean McDermott told him immediately after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during their Monday night game. “When I got over there, the first thing...
CINCINNATI, OH

