Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
Dalvin Cook could be a league-winner in a plus matchup against the Bears;. By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
Hamlin’s collapse during Bills game hits close to home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field during Monday night’s game sent shock waves across the nation. In Champaign, a similar situation happened at a Fighting Illini football game against Michigan State more than 40 years ago. On September 11, 1982,...
USC QB Malachi Nelson is named finalist for National Gatorade Player of The Year
Five-star QBs Arch Manning (Texas), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), and Malachi Nelson (USC) have been announced as finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year for 2023. Gatorade already announced earlier that Nelson, the future Trojan QB from Los Alamitos High School, is the 2022-23 Gatorade California Football Player...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Taylor Shares What McDermott Told Him After Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills coach didn’t want to coach the game after his safety’s on-field medical emergency. Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared on Wednesday what Bills coach Sean McDermott told him immediately after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during their Monday night game. “When I got over there, the first thing...
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Preview & How to Watch
Longhorns look to avoid a two-game slide in Stillwater.
Damar Hamlin’s recovery shows ‘we’re seeing God answer prayer in real time’
Damar Hamlin’s recovery shows ‘we’re seeing God answer prayer in real time.’ Faith, family were key to our nation’s founding and still are our way forward.
