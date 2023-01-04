ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WausauPilot

Wisconsin adds Brown, Bicknell, Guidugli to offensive staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football officially welcomes trio of assistant coaches to staff for 2023

After a mediocre season that saw Wisconsin go 4-5 in conference play, the Badgers are making changes in Madison. On Friday, the Badgers announced the hiring of three new coaches, Gino Guidugli, Mike Brown, and Jack Bicknell Jr. The coaches will serve as the passing game and tight ends coach, associate HC and WR coach, and OL coach respectively. All three men are new to Wisconsin, but have a wealth of experience across the football landscape.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today

Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL

The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history

Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Safe Skies Clean Water Files Final Argument Against F-35s

Anti-F-35 activists have filed their final legal documents to try and keep the jets out of Dane County before they touch down at Truax airfield later this year. The Air National Guard selected Madison as a proposed home for the F-35s years ago, along with several other cities. After releasing a draft Environmental Impact Statement, and later, a final impact statement with modest changes, Madison was formally selected to receive the jets in 2020.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
LODI, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Hit and Run Near Muscoda

Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

