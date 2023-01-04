Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Related
Wisconsin adds Brown, Bicknell, Guidugli to offensive staff
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach. Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football officially welcomes trio of assistant coaches to staff for 2023
After a mediocre season that saw Wisconsin go 4-5 in conference play, the Badgers are making changes in Madison. On Friday, the Badgers announced the hiring of three new coaches, Gino Guidugli, Mike Brown, and Jack Bicknell Jr. The coaches will serve as the passing game and tight ends coach, associate HC and WR coach, and OL coach respectively. All three men are new to Wisconsin, but have a wealth of experience across the football landscape.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
4-star WR transfer to visit Wisconsin today
Luke Fickell may not be done yet. After landing Temple defensive end Darian Varner on Thursday, Wisconsin's new head coach is still hot on the recruiting trail, as USC wideout C.J. Williams entered the transfer portal last night and is visiting Wisconsin today, per his Twitter. Williams, a four-star recruit...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: 10 burning questions as the Badgers head into the offseason
It didn’t take long for Sonny Dykes to adjust to life in Fort Worth after a 4-year stint at crosstown rival SMU. One offseason, a new offensive concept, a new defensive formation, and a new standard for the Horned Frogs entering a new chapter in the program’s history.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Badgers land 1st-team All-AAC transfer DL
The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from Temple transfer defensive lineman Darian Varner on Wednesday, adding some much-needed depth to the position group after the team lost both Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton to the NFL Draft. Varner comes in with multiple years of experience, including a 2022 season where...
WATCH: Greg Gard, Sharif Chambliss check out four-star wing Davion Hannah
WHITEFISH BAY -- 2025 wing Davion Hannah and Nicolet bested Dominican 65-64 on Wednesday. Hannah scored a game-high 21 points and scored the game-winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Sharif Chambliss were on hand. Marquette had an assistant coach present as...
After close call, No. 14 Wisconsin to face Illinois
In search of better play, No. 14 Wisconsin now faces the uncertain status of senior forward Tyler Wahl as the
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to...
captimes.com
Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history
Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
wortfm.org
Safe Skies Clean Water Files Final Argument Against F-35s
Anti-F-35 activists have filed their final legal documents to try and keep the jets out of Dane County before they touch down at Truax airfield later this year. The Air National Guard selected Madison as a proposed home for the F-35s years ago, along with several other cities. After releasing a draft Environmental Impact Statement, and later, a final impact statement with modest changes, Madison was formally selected to receive the jets in 2020.
State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
Madison woman awakens to find stranger sleeping on her couch
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman was greeted by an unexpected sight Friday night. Police said the woman walked out of her bedroom at around 10:25 p.m. to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were called to the apartment. The 67-year-old man was allegedly intoxicated and was still sleeping when officers arrived. He was arrested and...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
wearegreenbay.com
14-year-old leads deputies on 115MPH pursuit, crashes vehicle in central Wisconsin
LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.
Westbound lanes of Highway 19 at Highway 12 reopen after crash
All westbound lanes of Highway 19 at Highway 12 west of Waunakee are currently blocked because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
wearegreenbay.com
Intoxicated Wisconsin man allegedly points gun at people & fires round into ceiling, two arrested
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody following an incident of recklessly endangering safety that included a firearm allegedly getting pointed at people. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 30 around 7 p.m., authorities were made aware of an allegedly intoxicated man that had a firearm. The man had reportedly been pointing the firearm at others in the residence and shot a round into the ceiling.
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
Monroe woman accused of poisoning husband, putting him into coma
A Monroe woman is accused of poisoning her husband last year, temporarily sending him into a coma.
Comments / 0