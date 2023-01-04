ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

wpdh.com

Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor

All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Hudson Valley Post

No Need to Panic: Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop Restocked

You may have heard over the holiday that one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to get chocolate was running in short supply. Krause's Chocolates which has 3 locations in the Hudson Valley, its flagship store in Saugerties, New York, and then two satellite stores located in New Paltz and Rhinebeck announced through social media during the holiday that they were running short on our favorite candy.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Broken Stuff Repaired like New at Hudson Valley Repair Café

Chances are some part of your New Year's resolutions revolved around getting something fixed. Big or small we all have things in our lives that are broken. Sometimes it is easier to just go get something new to replace what is no longer working or that item that is officially broken. But if it is your favorite or has sentimental value chances are you'd rather get it fixed. That is what a Repair Cafe is all about.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie Mall Announces New Operating Hours

New Year, new hours for the popular mall. Over the last few years, the Poughkeepsie Galleria had to shift its operating hours due to a few circumstances. Obviously the first was the outbreak of COVID and just like many businesses in the Hudson Valley, the Galleria was forced to shorten the shopping day.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
Daily Voice

Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
HARRISON, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years. "Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh

Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing.

