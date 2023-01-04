ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

MIX 106

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?

Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Keeping family farms and ranches in Idaho

BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center announced Tuesday a new online Succession Planning Course. The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations, and create a transfer management plan.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Should Twin Falls Add a Second Hospital or is One Good Enough?

Having a hospital in town is a major luxury to have, especially when not living near a major city. While it is not uncommon to have a hospital of some sort in a smaller town, not every town is so lucky. In case of an emergency, it is nice to have and know that you can be treated, but is having only one hospital in town always a good thing? Yes, it beats not having one at all, but is it good to have a little competition and options? Here are the pros and cons of having only one hospital in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: A lot to swallow

Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida. Idaho loves growth—any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Remarkable Movies Filmed In Idaho No Cares To Watch

I had no idea that these films were filmed in Idaho. I was reading an article that came out from Reader's Digest "The 20 Best Western Movies That Are Anything But Dusty" and that sparked the question, I wonder if any westerns were filmed in Idaho? After looking I discovered there were a ton of movies filmed in Idaho and some really good ones.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Revealed: The Three Industries Making the Most Money in Idaho

A recent study by Capital On Tap did a deep dive into each state to learn what industries make the most money in each state. "Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analysed 26 industries’ gross domestic product using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to reveal which industries are producing the most money in each state."
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories

If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy

For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
STAR, ID

