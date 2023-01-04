ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: SF Just Saw Its Wettest 10 Days In 150 Years

The SFPD announced the arrest of a serial burglary suspect believed responsible for a string of commercial burglaries across the city between mid-November and mid-December. The suspected is 41-year-old Matt Lake, and the burglaries occurred in the Sunset, SoMa, Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond, and the Mission. [KPIX]. December 26, 2022 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air

(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fallen tree from storm causes headaches for new San Francisco homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO – New homeowners in San Francisco's Inner Sunset are trying to figure out what to do next, after a tree came crashing down during this week's storm. The pair are now stuck navigating a tangled web of city bureaucracy.Liz Morrison and Jonathan Hunt just moved into their home with their two toddlers, near the Hidden Garden steps just two weeks ago. The first-time homeowners say this was made possible due to a housing program with the city. "We didn't think we would be able to own a home for many years to come and we had to work really...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Millions of gallons of sewage flow into Bay following storms

OAKLAND, Calif. - East Bay Municipal Utility District officials said there were several sewage overflows just before New Year's during the storms, raising concern from Baykepeer, whose environmental nonprofit keeps an eye on the health of the Bay. Three overflows were reported into the San Leandro Creek in Oakland. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach

PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
PACIFICA, CA
TheAlmanac

Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms

Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
MENLO PARK, CA

