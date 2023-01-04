Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: SF Just Saw Its Wettest 10 Days In 150 Years
The SFPD announced the arrest of a serial burglary suspect believed responsible for a string of commercial burglaries across the city between mid-November and mid-December. The suspected is 41-year-old Matt Lake, and the burglaries occurred in the Sunset, SoMa, Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond, and the Mission. [KPIX]. December 26, 2022 to...
Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air
(KRON) — Stunning video shows an overhead view of the Capitola Wharf and the iconic SS Palo Alto, known as the “cement ship” at Seacliff State Beach Pier, both of which suffered heavy damage this week as a punishing storm brought waves up to 35 feet. The drone-shot video shows the nearly destroyed Seacliff State […]
Fallen tree from storm causes headaches for new San Francisco homeowners
SAN FRANCISCO – New homeowners in San Francisco's Inner Sunset are trying to figure out what to do next, after a tree came crashing down during this week's storm. The pair are now stuck navigating a tangled web of city bureaucracy.Liz Morrison and Jonathan Hunt just moved into their home with their two toddlers, near the Hidden Garden steps just two weeks ago. The first-time homeowners say this was made possible due to a housing program with the city. "We didn't think we would be able to own a home for many years to come and we had to work really...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
KTVU FOX 2
Millions of gallons of sewage flow into Bay following storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - East Bay Municipal Utility District officials said there were several sewage overflows just before New Year's during the storms, raising concern from Baykepeer, whose environmental nonprofit keeps an eye on the health of the Bay. Three overflows were reported into the San Leandro Creek in Oakland. The...
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
SFist
Central Subway to Actually Begin Functioning as T-Line Starting Saturday
Yes, the time has come. Saturday is the day that the Central Subway will see its first day of full, integrated operation with the rest of the Muni underground system — and we're taking bets about how smoothly/terribly this will go, especially in the rain. The SFMTA doesn't exactly...
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Wind Gusts Recorded Last Night of 85mph and Higher
While storm damage is still being assessed, we know that a lot of trees came down last night all over the Bay Area. One downed tree was blocking Highway 1 in both directions in Bodega Bay. [NBC Bay Area / KPIX]. Wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour...
Glass falls from SF high rise, not known if weather-related
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Large pieces of glass fell into the street in the Fox Plaza area, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Public safety teams are on the scene and there are no known injuries at this time. Officials describe the incident as “resolved” and say it’s not known if […]
'It's crazy': Massive flooding strikes the Rio Del Mar flats
'It's the flats and it's famous for flooding," said one longtime Rio Del Mar resident who had been evacuated from the area and was waiting anxiously to see the state of her house after massive waves flooded the area Thursday morning.
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: Transformers explode in San Rafael as residents lose power in area
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Transformers exploded Wednesday night in San Rafael, video obtained by KRON4 shows. The incident happened in the area of Canal Street and Novato Street. The video (above) shows the explosions lasted at least 30 seconds. The San Rafael Police Department issued a shelter-in-place for residents in that area around 6:04 […]
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
