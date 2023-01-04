ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces

Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing

Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Jim Harbaugh issues statement on return to Michigan amid reports of NCAA violations; Michigan @ MSU men's basketball preview; Tom Izzo, AJ Hoggard, Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 6, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the latest concerning the Jim Harbaugh / Michigan football offseason chatter. Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday noting that he plans on coming back to coach the Wolverines in 2023, but the statement does still leave things a bit clouded. We discuss. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team will welcome rival Michigan to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon. We preview the game, while bringing you pre-game sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo and players AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall. Happy Fri-YAY!
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State RB opts for transfer portal following 2022 season

One Michigan State running back — a player with over 1,500 career yards — is heading to the transfer portal. On Wednesday, Chris Solari with the Detroit Free Press reported that RB Elijah Collins is heading for the transfer portal. A member of the 2018 recruiting class out of Detroit, Collins will have one year of eligibility remaining.
EAST LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Mr. Basketball candidate Robert Lee of Beecher cementing reputation as Flint-area’s best

FLINT – If there’s a better basketball player in the Flint area than Robert Lee, Beecher coach Marquis Gray hasn’t seen him. “I’m biased so of course I say so,” Gray said Thursday after Lee scored 34 points in leading Beecher to an 81-57 victory over host Powers Catholic. “Someone else might say different but I know what I see every day in practice.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI

