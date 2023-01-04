ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin and the Commonality of Cardiac Arrest Emergencies

A Mayo Clinic cardiologist discusses the national variability in CPR and AED access, and the actions that saved Hamlin's life during Monday Night Football. Early into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, second-year Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field after completing a tackle.
Hays Post

🎥 Doctor explores possible cause of player's cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis – a potentially lethal stoppage of the heart caused by a strong impact to a person’s chest. The next day, the Bills announced that Hamlin had indeed experienced “cardiac arrest” but did not confirm whether the cause was commotio cordis.
WQAD

ER overcrowding: A crisis for health workers and the public

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First COVID, and this winter, add the respiratory virus RSV and the flu. Emergency rooms across the country are bursting. ER overcrowding has been a health care problem for years, but now, health experts say it's reaching crisis levels. Imagine racing into your local emergency...
WQAD

A new hope for fighting congestive heart failure

Congestive heart failure can affect anyone at any age and is equally likely to occur in both men and women. A new procedure wants to give people more hope and time.
CNN

What to do if someone is in cardiac arrest

If you suspect that someone has gone into cardiac arrest, there are some simple steps you can take right away that could mean the difference between life and death.
The Independent

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse

Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain.Doctors say they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. One possibility — a fluke type of chest trauma called commotio cordis — is impossible to predict or prevent.Existing heart conditions are the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Some of them can be detected through tests including EKGs, which measure the heart’s electrical activity, and echocardiograms,...
ktalnews.com

Local doctors share insight on cardiac arrest among athletes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse prompted questions about how common cardiac arrest is for athletes, particularly football players. Dr. John Evans, the Cardiothoracic Surgeon at CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System and other doctors say although it is rare, college and professional athletes can...
WQAD

Reuters

NFL-Too early to say what caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest -medical experts

Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to say Meagan Wasfy works at Mass General Brigham in paragraph 9) The National Football League (NFL) and medical experts have moved to quell rampant speculation over what caused Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to go into cardiac arrest during Monday night's football game in Cincinnati.
WQAD

WQAD

