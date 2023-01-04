Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Great Falls Emergency Services offers CPR resources after Damar Hamlin accident
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into Cardiac Arrest after a hit to Cincinnati Bengal Wide Receiver Tee Higgins
Damar Hamlin and the Commonality of Cardiac Arrest Emergencies
A Mayo Clinic cardiologist discusses the national variability in CPR and AED access, and the actions that saved Hamlin's life during Monday Night Football. Early into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, second-year Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field after completing a tackle.
CPR helped revive Damar Hamlin. Where to learn the life-saving technique in Charlotte
The public can receive hands-on training through several organizations in Charlotte.
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin’s scary incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every minute, second and moment matters in an emergency. The NFL and other medical professionals commended the rapid response of the staff who treated Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin. Hamlin needed CPR on the field after he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest in the middle of a game Monday, Jan. 2.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
🎥 Doctor explores possible cause of player's cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis – a potentially lethal stoppage of the heart caused by a strong impact to a person’s chest. The next day, the Bills announced that Hamlin had indeed experienced “cardiac arrest” but did not confirm whether the cause was commotio cordis.
ER overcrowding: A crisis for health workers and the public
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First COVID, and this winter, add the respiratory virus RSV and the flu. Emergency rooms across the country are bursting. ER overcrowding has been a health care problem for years, but now, health experts say it's reaching crisis levels. Imagine racing into your local emergency...
A new hope for fighting congestive heart failure
Congestive heart failure can affect anyone at any age and is equally likely to occur in both men and women. A new procedure wants to give people more hope and time.
'We need nurses' | UNI plans to open new nursing program by fall 2024
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — As American health care continues to transform in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Northern Iowa is attempting to grow as well, with plans to open a new nursing program by fall 2024. The program will offer 4-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing...
What to do if someone is in cardiac arrest
If you suspect that someone has gone into cardiac arrest, there are some simple steps you can take right away that could mean the difference between life and death.
CPR class at Ascension St. Vincent sold out after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse during Monday Night Football
INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana CPR class has sold out as doctors stress the importance of knowing how to perform CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse during Monday Night Football. Experts at the hospital are stressing how critical it is for people to...
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse
Quick on-the-field emergency care from well-rehearsed medical personnel is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life. But whether his cardiac arrest could have been prevented is much less certain.Doctors say they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. One possibility — a fluke type of chest trauma called commotio cordis — is impossible to predict or prevent.Existing heart conditions are the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes. Some of them can be detected through tests including EKGs, which measure the heart’s electrical activity, and echocardiograms,...
Local doctors share insight on cardiac arrest among athletes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse prompted questions about how common cardiac arrest is for athletes, particularly football players. Dr. John Evans, the Cardiothoracic Surgeon at CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System and other doctors say although it is rare, college and professional athletes can...
Boil order issued for part of Village of Atkinson Wednesday afternoon
MILAN, Ill. — The Village of Atkinson has issued a boil order until further notice following a water main break along Westview Drive on Wednesday afternoon. The order is in effect for Westview Drive only, according to a Facebook post from the town. Village Clerk Shrhonda Delp told News 8 that it will last at least 48 hours.
NFL-Too early to say what caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest -medical experts
Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to say Meagan Wasfy works at Mass General Brigham in paragraph 9) The National Football League (NFL) and medical experts have moved to quell rampant speculation over what caused Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to go into cardiac arrest during Monday night's football game in Cincinnati.
The emotional side of CPR: Reflecting on the challenges of resuscitation in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse
First, I want to extend my thoughts, wishes, and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and his teammates. Seeing his collapse on television stirred many emotions in me; I can’t imagine what those who were on the field or in the stadium experienced. As a pediatric emergency physician, I...
