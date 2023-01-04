On December 21st, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced the launch of their brand-new Cannabis Equity Grant Program. This initiative was developed in order to assist with early-stage expenses and technical training in the ever-growing cannabis industry. $10 million in total funding will be available during the initial program pilot. Of that $10 million, 60% of those funds will go towards qualifying social equity applicants, including those who had previous cannabis convictions or reside in economically disadvantaged areas. Economically disadvantaged areas are determined by by the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission, who has identified zip codes that meet certain socioeconomic criteria. Qualifying businesses can receive up to $250,000 in funds to help with costs such as regulatory fees, rental expenses, utilities, and wages. Grantees may also access technical assistance and business education courses provided by the NJEDA.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO