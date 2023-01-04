Read full article on original website
Kristyne Sclavunos
3d ago
smh instead of continuing to give to the ones that already have Murphy needs to make the income requirements more with inflation rising for the families that don't meet the income requirements there are people out here working there butts off trying to make ends meet and can't get any help due to making to much money for the programs so instead of helping more families out keep helping the ones that already have it's crazy
3
Santana 34
2d ago
It's a good move, but being able to qualify shouldn't be based upon whether or not you've had a criminal record. Everyone should have access to food.
2
Related
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive
⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13
As of January 1st, the minimum wage for most workers in the state of New Jersey is $14.13 as the state target of $15 per hour nears. Although critics have argued the raising of the minimum wage has created a negative financial burden for small businesses, Governor Phil Murphy has touted the increase as a success that makes New Jersey a role model for the nation. The rate increase which went into effect on Monday, increased the minimum wage by $1.13. The following information was published in a state press release on Monday: The increase is part of legislation signed by The post Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know if You Live in These 5 East Coast States
As the economy has suffered from a pandemic, supply chain problems and skyrocketing inflation, the federal government has stepped in multiple times to help Americans through a variety of relief...
Minimum Wage Increases in NJ, & Will Continue
Minimum wage increased in NJ, and will continue to do so to 2024, until it reaches $15/hrPhoto byMorristown Minute. New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage increased by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023.
Massachusetts pandemic SNAP benefits to end in February
Extra, temporary benefits that was available through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments is set to end in February.
NJ Food Stamps Benefits Going Up: Are You Eligible?
New Jerseyans who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting at least a 15% increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum monthly SNAP benefit rising to $50. The New Jersey Department of Human Services reports the increase was included in recently signed...
Business Report: High demand for workers, hospital data breaches, SNAP benefits boosted
Over the next few days we’ll get a good sense of how the job market is faring, as a series of reports are released. The first one out on Wednesday shows that demand for workers remained high at the end of last year, with nearly 10.5 million unfilled positions in November. Bottom line, this report showed continued strength in the job market. More to come later this week, including closely watched data on wages.
roi-nj.com
NJEDA approves FRIDG program to fight food insecurity and combat food deserts
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority approved $2.5 million to be allocated to the Food Retail Innovation in Delivery Grant, or FRIDG, program that will strengthen food security in the state’s 50 Food Desert Communities. FRIDG will assist in the purchase and installation of temperature-controlled lockers to expand food...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners can apply for ANCHOR program giving them up to $1,500
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of the month to apply for a program that will provide them with some extra cash this year.
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?
The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Money You Only Have A Few Weeks To Claim Direct Payments – see if you are qualified
Homeowners and renters have until the end of January to claim a $1,500 tax credit. New Jersey has extended the deadline for the application for its ANCHOR from December 30 2022 to January 31, 2023, property tax rebate program. Who Is Qualified?. Here are the residents who are eligible for...
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
New Bill Speeds Up Construction Permitting, Funds 79 Affordable Housing Units
A new law makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting processPhoto byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy announces more than $19 million in funding for nearly 80 affordable housing units across the state of NJ.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax
A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
trentondaily.com
NJEDA Announces New Cannabis Equity Grant Program
On December 21st, 2022, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced the launch of their brand-new Cannabis Equity Grant Program. This initiative was developed in order to assist with early-stage expenses and technical training in the ever-growing cannabis industry. $10 million in total funding will be available during the initial program pilot. Of that $10 million, 60% of those funds will go towards qualifying social equity applicants, including those who had previous cannabis convictions or reside in economically disadvantaged areas. Economically disadvantaged areas are determined by by the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission, who has identified zip codes that meet certain socioeconomic criteria. Qualifying businesses can receive up to $250,000 in funds to help with costs such as regulatory fees, rental expenses, utilities, and wages. Grantees may also access technical assistance and business education courses provided by the NJEDA.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Relief For Contractors: Governor Murphy Signs Bill to Speed Up Construction Permitting Process
Governor Phil Murphy today signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract with private on-site inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete the inspection within three days of the requested date. The bill brings New Jersey in line with several other states where private sector inspections supplement government inspections. The ultimate approval and sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
marijuanamoment.net
New York And New Jersey Marijuana Regulators Spar On Twitter Over Which State’s Legalization Plan Is Better
New York and New Jersey marijuana regulators briefly sparred on Twitter on Tuesday over which state took a better approach to launching its adult-use cannabis market. But after suggesting that New Jersey put profits ahead of equity, New York officials deleted their post. New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) threw...
