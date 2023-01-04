ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How Kate Middleton Really Feels About Prince Harry After Bombshell Netflix Series (Hint—It’s Not Good)

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Splash News

We already know how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle critics such as Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Megyn Kelly feel about the Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries, and we have a good idea how Prince William feels – but how does Kate Middleton feel about it?! While we have been more focused on Prince William, 40, and his disapproval of the docuseries – in particular the decision to include footage from the late Princess Diana’s controversial Panorama interview with Martin Bashir – we haven’t heard about how the Princess of Wales, also 40, really feels. Until now!

How Does Kate Middleton Feel About Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan?’

The Princess of Wales was once very close to her brother-in-law, and as predicted, she reportedly feels extremely “betrayed” by some of the things he and Meghan said in the docuseries, which many people, including former palace employees, branded “lies.”

"Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close," a source told Us Weekly, before reiterating how the Prince of Wales feels about it. "William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate," the source said, adding, "He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job."

Ok! also recently reported that the Princess of Wales "is simply at a loss for words" after the release of the docuseries, and she is reportedly extremely enraged about some of the Sussexes' claims, and "hell-bent" on telling her side of the story after so many years. "Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," an insider told the pub, adding that she "has a stack of receipts which she accumulated over the years." However, the Prince of Wales has reportedly asked her to "think twice" before making any rash decisions, even though he feels just as strongly as she does. "He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light," the source added.

Another source told Us Weekly, "William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards," in reference to the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021, which Prince William has reportedly not been able to forgive his brother for.

What Did The Sussexes Say About The Prince And Princess Of Wales In The Docuseries?

The first mention of the Waleses came when the Sussexes were discussing the first time Kate and Meghan met, and the difference between British and American cultures. "Even when William and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," Meghan, 41, said in the docuseries. "I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, 'Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,' but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me."

Prince Harry, 38, also recalled a conversation he and his brother reportedly had with their father, King Charles, about his and Meghan's decision to step down as senior royals, saying: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in."

No more details about what Prince William allegedly "shouted" at his brother have been given, although Prince Harry went on to hint that the royal family's "ultimate" goal preceding the announcement that they had stepped down was keeping up appearances and focussing on the "institution." He added: "But you have to understand that – from the family’s perspective – especially from [the Queen's] there are ways of doing things, and her ultimate sort of mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution."

michel
3d ago

They don’t need to,I am glad william and Kate have taken the higher road.We don’t believe what we hear.Oh and I live in the United States.

Holly Slavings
3d ago

hary is and has been acting selfing, entitled, soiled brat. everyone is the cause and responsible except for himself for his problems. guess what harry you and your spouse alone created your problems. now you must live with it.

Tammy Gould
2d ago

I knew Prince Williams and Princess Kate were not going to stoop to the level of Harry and Megan. Prince William and Princess Kate are too intelligent to let these two get to them Harry and Megan are known Liars and the way it looks Megan has got her way destroying the Royal Family. Megan has made a mockery of her family destroyed her family and she's trying to do the same thing to Harry if he lets her get away with this he's just as dirty and comment as she is

