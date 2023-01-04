Nanoleaf announces Matter-enabled smart lights for TV and ceiling, first smart switches, more

Nanoleaf has announced five new Matter-compatible smart lighting products at CES that will launch this year. The new lineup features the Nanoleaf 4D TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Kit, new Sense+ Controls, Skylight, smart bulbs for recessed lighting, and more.

Nanoleaf was an early adopter of Thread in 2022 and heading into the new year, the company planning to launch five new Matter-supported smart home products including its first smart light switches.

Coming in 2023 from Nanoleaf:

Sense+ Controls lineup

Sense+ Smart Light Switch, Sense+ Wireless Smart Light Switch, and Nala Learning Bridge

4D TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Kit

Skylight modular ceiling fixture

A19, BR30, GU10, and recessed fixture with Matter

Nanoleaf 4D – TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lighstrips Smarter Kit

Nanoleaf is looking to make your TV experience more immersive with the new 4D Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Smarter Kit.

“Nanoleaf 4D brings your entertainment experience beyond the screen. The 4D TV Smarter Kit comes with a Screen Mirror Camera and Matter-compatible Smart Addressable Lightstrip using new Sync+ technology to transform your favorite movies and games into a truly immersive journey of the senses. With four Screen Mirror modes to choose from and 50 addressable zones on the Lightstrip (5M length), users have complete freedom of customization for their entertainment area.”

The kit comes with one camera that can be mounted above or below your TV. The Lightstrip comes with snap-on brackets and adhesives to easily install on your TV. Two length options will be available, 55”-65” and 70”-80”.

“Nanoleaf’s exclusive new Sync+ technology not only enables Screen Mirror with your TV, but synchronizes your entire suite of Nanoleaf lighting products together, screen mirroring your favorite entertainment across the entire room so you feel like you’ve stepped right into the scene. Sync+ also enables dynamic lighting Scenes to play across your Nanoleaf lighting setup, synchronizing rich brilliant colors and animations so a single Scene like “Aurora Borealis” and “Vibrant Sunrise” plays continuously across the room.”

Nanoleaf says the 4D Smarter Kit will launch in Q2 2023.

Sense+ Controls and “Nala” Automation Learning Assistant

Nanoleaf’s first step into smart light switches has won a CES Innovation Award for 2023. Here’s how the company describes the upcoming lineup:

“Nanoleaf’s Sense+ Controls line offers the world’s first-ever hands-free smart lighting experience within your home. Matter-enabled and running on Thread, the Sense+ Controls line includes the hardwired Smart Light Switch, Wireless Smart Light Switch, and Nala Learning Bridge. All three products have built-in motion and ambient lighting sensors to personalize your entire home’s lighting, automated to your daily routines and personal schedules. The Nala Learning Bridge also acts as a Thread Border Router and works as a color-changing night light with a soft glow for when you need just a bit of light in the evenings.”

Nala Learning Bridge

The system features Nala, the Nanoleaf Automations Learning Assistant:

“The Sense+ products work together with Nanoleaf’s new intelligent Automations Learning Assistant—named Nala—to “learn” your preferences from your everyday usage and routines. Nala is a powerful first-of-its-kind learning assistant creating personalized automations that deliver your perfect lighting exactly when, how, and where you want it. Enjoy predictive actions like turning your lights on/off, seamless brightness and color adjustments, Scene selection based on your preferences, and more. Over time, users will be able to have a truly intelligent and hands-free experience with the smart lighting in their home. Nala’s automated learning technology is enabled via the Nala Learning Bridge; existing Nanoleaf Thread Border Routers will also be upgradeable to work as a Nala Bridge.”

Sense+ Controls are set to arrive in Q3 2023.

Nanoleaf Skylight – Smart Modular Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture

Nanoleaf says its all-new Skylight will be a “first of its kind modular ceiling fixture.” The company’s goal for the new Matter-enabled smart light system is to “redefine the ceiling fixture industry by designing Skylight with square modular RGBW LED panels that can be arranged to create a variety of different designs.”

Nanoleaf hasn’t shared details yet on what the power source is but its other products are plug-in wired. This one may make sense as a hardwired fixture though.

Skylight will come with many of the popular features of Nanoleaf’s Shapes and other smart lights:

“Working via Wifi, Skylight provides crisp functional white light for everyday use and over 16 million dynamic colors for ambient lighting, with smart features to adjust brightness, colors, color temperatures, and set Schedules. Skylight comes with all of the smart features that Nanoleaf’s users have come to know and love, including the Rhythm Music Visualizer, Screen Mirror, dynamic lighting Scenes and Group Scenes. The modular ceiling fixture also acts as a Thread Border Router and comes with built-in Sense+ sensors to enable motion and ambient light sensing to enable more lighting automation capabilities in your home.”

Nanoleaf Skylight is set to launch in Q3 2023.

Essentials Bulbs & Lightstrips – First Thread over Matter lighting

Previously announced in November, Nanoleaf will be debuting Matter-supported versions of its popular smart lights and new bulb-types too.

“Illuminating your entire home with crisp functional white light and rich dynamic colors and Scenes, the Matter-certified Essentials Bulbs (A19, BR30, GU10 and a Recessed Downlight) and Lightstrip are made for everyday lighting while offering mesmerizing animations to set the ideal ambience for different activities, moods and life’s special occasions.”

The Essentials Matter-certified Bulbs and Lightstrips will be the first to launch this year in Q1. And nice news for existing Nanoleaf customers, the full lineup will be getting Matter support via software updates.

“Nanoleaf’s full line of modular light panels and light bars (Shapes, Elements, Canvas and Lines) will also be Matter upgradeable later this year, offering an easy software update to provide the most seamless way to set up your most personalized smarter home of the future.”

