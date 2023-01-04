ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Nanoleaf announces Matter-enabled smart lights for TV and ceiling, first smart switches, more

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Scbb6_0k2XD6zv00

Nanoleaf has announced five new Matter-compatible smart lighting products at CES that will launch this year. The new lineup features the Nanoleaf 4D TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Kit, new Sense+ Controls, Skylight, smart bulbs for recessed lighting, and more.

Nanoleaf was an early adopter of Thread in 2022 and heading into the new year, the company planning to launch five new Matter-supported smart home products including its first smart light switches.

Coming in 2023 from Nanoleaf:

  • Sense+ Controls lineup
  • Sense+ Smart Light Switch, Sense+ Wireless Smart Light Switch, and Nala Learning Bridge
  • 4D TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Kit
  • Skylight modular ceiling fixture
  • A19, BR30, GU10, and recessed fixture with Matter

Nanoleaf 4D – TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lighstrips Smarter Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIvUC_0k2XD6zv00

Nanoleaf is looking to make your TV experience more immersive with the new 4D Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Smarter Kit.

“Nanoleaf 4D brings your entertainment experience beyond the screen. The 4D TV Smarter Kit comes with a Screen Mirror Camera and Matter-compatible Smart Addressable Lightstrip using new Sync+ technology to transform your favorite movies and games into a truly immersive journey of the senses. With four Screen Mirror modes to choose from and 50 addressable zones on the Lightstrip (5M length), users have complete freedom of customization for their entertainment area.”

The kit comes with one camera that can be mounted above or below your TV. The Lightstrip comes with snap-on brackets and adhesives to easily install on your TV. Two length options will be available, 55”-65” and 70”-80”.

“Nanoleaf’s exclusive new Sync+ technology not only enables Screen Mirror with your TV, but synchronizes your entire suite of Nanoleaf lighting products together, screen mirroring your favorite entertainment across the entire room so you feel like you’ve stepped right into the scene. Sync+ also enables dynamic lighting Scenes to play across your Nanoleaf lighting setup, synchronizing rich brilliant colors and animations so a single Scene like “Aurora Borealis” and “Vibrant Sunrise” plays continuously across the room.”

Nanoleaf says the 4D Smarter Kit will launch in Q2 2023.

Sense+ Controls and “Nala” Automation Learning Assistant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVkrd_0k2XD6zv00

Nanoleaf’s first step into smart light switches has won a CES Innovation Award for 2023. Here’s how the company describes the upcoming lineup:

“Nanoleaf’s Sense+ Controls line offers the world’s first-ever hands-free smart lighting experience within your home. Matter-enabled and running on Thread, the Sense+ Controls line includes the hardwired Smart Light Switch, Wireless Smart Light Switch, and Nala Learning Bridge. All three products have built-in motion and ambient lighting sensors to personalize your entire home’s lighting, automated to your daily routines and personal schedules. The Nala Learning Bridge also acts as a Thread Border Router and works as a color-changing night light with a soft glow for when you need just a bit of light in the evenings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg5ie_0k2XD6zv00
Nala Learning Bridge

The system features Nala, the Nanoleaf Automations Learning Assistant:

“The Sense+ products work together with Nanoleaf’s new intelligent Automations Learning Assistant—named Nala—to “learn” your preferences from your everyday usage and routines. Nala is a powerful first-of-its-kind learning assistant creating personalized automations that deliver your perfect lighting exactly when, how, and where you want it. Enjoy predictive actions like turning your lights on/off, seamless brightness and color adjustments, Scene selection based on your preferences, and more. Over time, users will be able to have a truly intelligent and hands-free experience with the smart lighting in their home. Nala’s automated learning technology is enabled via the Nala Learning Bridge; existing Nanoleaf Thread Border Routers will also be upgradeable to work as a Nala Bridge.”

Sense+ Controls are set to arrive in Q3 2023.

Nanoleaf Skylight – Smart Modular Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFKZq_0k2XD6zv00

Nanoleaf says its all-new Skylight will be a “first of its kind modular ceiling fixture.” The company’s goal for the new Matter-enabled smart light system is to “redefine the ceiling fixture industry by designing Skylight with square modular RGBW LED panels that can be arranged to create a variety of different designs.”

Nanoleaf hasn’t shared details yet on what the power source is but its other products are plug-in wired. This one may make sense as a hardwired fixture though.

Skylight will come with many of the popular features of Nanoleaf’s Shapes and other smart lights:

“Working via Wifi, Skylight provides crisp functional white light for everyday use and over 16 million dynamic colors for ambient lighting, with smart features to adjust brightness, colors, color temperatures, and set Schedules. Skylight comes with all of the smart features that Nanoleaf’s users have come to know and love, including the Rhythm Music Visualizer, Screen Mirror, dynamic lighting Scenes and Group Scenes. The modular ceiling fixture also acts as a Thread Border Router and comes with built-in Sense+ sensors to enable motion and ambient light sensing to enable more lighting automation capabilities in your home.”

Nanoleaf Skylight is set to launch in Q3 2023.

Essentials Bulbs & Lightstrips – First Thread over Matter lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFBMd_0k2XD6zv00

Previously announced in November, Nanoleaf will be debuting Matter-supported versions of its popular smart lights and new bulb-types too.

“Illuminating your entire home with crisp functional white light and rich dynamic colors and Scenes, the Matter-certified Essentials Bulbs (A19, BR30, GU10 and a Recessed Downlight) and Lightstrip are made for everyday lighting while offering mesmerizing animations to set the ideal ambience for different activities, moods and life’s special occasions.”

The Essentials Matter-certified Bulbs and Lightstrips will be the first to launch this year in Q1. And nice news for existing Nanoleaf customers, the full lineup will be getting Matter support via software updates.

“Nanoleaf’s full line of modular light panels and light bars (Shapes, Elements, Canvas and Lines) will also be Matter upgradeable later this year, offering an easy software update to provide the most seamless way to set up your most personalized smarter home of the future.”

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Sonos rolling out Trueplay EQ tuning support for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

Sonos first launched its custom EQ software called Trueplay back in 2015 which has evolved over the years to dial in the best acoustic performance based on the room you’re using the speakers. After a curious delay, the Sonos app now appears to support using an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro to configure Trueplay.
9to5Mac

Kensington unveils the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard

Kensington announced its latest products at CES this year, with the most compelling new product for Mac users being the QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. The company also highlighted its recent Thunderbolt 4 dock and USB-C portable dock with built-in Qi charging. MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. Kensington says...
9to5Mac

watchOS 9.2 now available for Apple Watch; here’s everything new

Alongside iOS 16.2 and updates for iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.2 for Apple Watch users today. The update includes a handful of notable changes and new features, including Race Route, Crash Detection improvements, and more. Head below for the full release notes. watchOS...
9to5Mac

Gurman: Apple cancels plans for high-end ‘M2 Extreme’ chip, but new Mac Pro will retain expandability options for RAM and storage

Apple has apparently scrapped plans to make a new Apple Silicon Mac Pro with a high-end ‘M2 Extreme’ chip featuring 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores. That’s according to Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. Gurman also says the new Mac Pro will be manufactured in Vietnam, a stark departure from the ‘Made in USA’ 2019 Intel Mac Pro.
domino

This $75 Amazon Lamp Is Almost Identical to the $700 Version

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If there were a starter pack for traditional-chic living rooms, a brass task lamp would be first on the list. Often placed beside a sofa or armchair, tucking one of these classic library-style lights into your space adds a touch of sophistication that says: Why yes, I am going to fulfill my New Year’s resolution of reading more.
SPY

Get $20 for FREE From Amazon When Purchasing These Items Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything...
9to5Mac

Tesla releases holiday update with Apple Music, Mahjong, and more

Tesla has started to push a new software update that is known as its “holiday update” with Apple Music, Mahjong, and more features. Every year around the holidays, Tesla is known to push a bigger software update with some features that are generally more about fun than being functional.
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: Aqara announces exciting new HomeKit products for 2023

Aqara, a top manufacturer of smart home products that work great with HomeKit, is set to release a range of innovative devices in 2023.They were all announced for CES 2023, and it looks to be an exciting year. These new products include a new motion sensor, smart door locks, video doorbells, and LED strips, all designed to complement any smart home.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy