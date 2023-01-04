ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Withings announces ‘breakthrough’ in-home smart urine lab for nutrition and cycle tracking

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMXHF_0k2XCSpx00

For its CES announcement this year, Withings has revealed a “breakthrough” in-home biomarker analysis platform. Named U-Scan, the upcoming smart health product is touted as a “miniaturized health lab” that hygienically rests in any toilet to “unlock the wealth of health information in daily urine.”

Withings’ U-Scan has already been named a CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree in the Smart Home, Fitness & Sports, and Digital Health categories.

Here’s how the company describes the new smart health platform:

“With more than 3000 metabolites, urine is an extraordinary witness to assess and monitor one’s health. It gives an immediate snapshot of the body’s balance and is integral in monitoring and detecting a large variety of health information. While we urinate on average 7 times a day, urine analyses are usually performed only once a year. Withings U-Scan aims to change that by making it possible in the future to conduct biomarker assessments from the comfort and privacy of a person’s own bathroom.”

As shown above, U-Scan is made up of a technology-packed pebble-shaped reader that works with changeable analysis cartridges that read specific biomarkers. That removes the need for traditional strips or catching urine in a cup.

Along with the hardware, Withings is planning to offer U-Scan Nutri Balance which it describes as a “detailed metabolic guide to hydration and nutrition” and U-Scan Cycle Sync “for women’s monthly cycle tracking and syncing.”

Withings U-Scan launch

Withings will launch the consumer version of U-Scan first with a medical-grade model planned for the future.

The U-Scan launch is slated for Europe in Q2 2023 with the starter kit priced at €499.95. That includes one cartridge that lasts three months with the option to buy more as you wish or subscribe to an automatic refill subscription.

The company is working with the FDA on clearance in the US with a launch date pending approval.

Check out our Withings reviews for more on its Apple Health-supported products:

Read more on how U-Scan works from Withings:

Easy as 1, 2, Pee – How it Works

While easy to use, U-Scan overcomes a myriad of technical and chemical challenges. Developed with in-vitro diagnostic experts, it was four years in the making and resulted in 13 patent application families. As a complete system, U-Scan performs three tasks:

  1. Automated Sample Capture – using a sophisticated reader within a toilet bowl

Just 90 mm in diameter, the rechargeable U-Scan reader is engineered to distinguish between external liquid and urine and automatically funnel samples for analysis. Urine flows efficiently to a collection inlet thanks to its pebble-shaped design. A pump is activated when a thermal sensor detects the presence of urine, which starts a sample’s fluidic journey within a microfluidic circuit.

After its collection, the urine sample is injected into a test pod where the chemical reaction is read by an optical module. At the end of each measurement, the circuit returns to the idle position and the remaining liquid is purged through a waste outlet. The system is subsequently cleaned with every flush.

U-Scan can distinguish between various users thanks to its Stream ID feature. Low-energy radar sensors embedded within the reader measure multiple variables to identify an individual’s urine stream signature, by detecting the movement and distance of the stream. Stream ID information can be affirmed in the app.

  1. Biomarker Analyseswithin a miniaturized urine lab tailored to specific use cases

The rotating cylindrical U-Scan cartridge is a tiny chemical assessment chamber containing dozens of miniaturized test pods that can deliver reliable results.

When the reader delivers the sample to the injection point U-Scan begins the chemical analysis within moments. It automatically transmits results via Wi-Fi and then rotates the cartridge to expose the next test pod to the injection point. Each cartridge is designed to support up to three months of readings.

The module system is purposely designed to allow Withings to continually develop and support the analysis of biomarkers associated with various medical and health conditions. Combined with measurements from Withings’ ecosystem, U-Scan will create even more insights for users and is an exciting tool to potentially help prevent diseases, improve quality of life, and reduce healthcare costs.

  1. Actionable Advice – science-backed guided insights

The accompanying Withings app provides results, actionable insights, and guidance designed to help people build habits for enhanced wellness. In Europe, the U-Scan Cycle Sync results will appear in the Withings app that becomes a central place for cycle tracking, coaching, and journaling. It will show cycle predictions and ovulation window based on hormonal detection alongside key hydration and dietary biomarkers, specific gravity and pH levels to help women manage every aspect of their cycle. U-Scan Cycle Sync is under development in the USA; its features will be announced when the solution becomes available following FDA clearance in the future.

In Europe, the U-Scan Nutri Balance app shows analysis of specific gravity, pH, vitamin C and ketone levels. It helps people monitor their metabolic intake to optimize their daily hydration and nutrients. As well as displaying results such as carb balance and pH levels, it recommends workouts, dietary suggestions, and recipes to achieve identified goals. U-Scan Nutri Balance is under development in the USA; its features will be announced when the solution becomes available following FDA marketing clearance in the future.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

The world first’s health tracker that runs on your body’s energy and transforms any watch into a smartwatch unveiled at CES 2023

We’ve just ushered in 2023, and somehow (every single year without fail) the new year always brings along with it new fitness and health goals for us to achieve. On January 1st, we’re pretty motivated and full of ambition, but as the year goes on, maintaining a strict workout routine, and achieving your goals seems tougher and tougher altogether. But this is where health tech CAN play a significant role! And one such innovative health tech that grabbed my eyeballs, and could honestly help me get fitter in 2023 is Baracoda’s new BHeart, which was displayed at CES 2023.
mpo-mag.com

CES 2023: SiPhox Health Introduces Lab-Quality Home Blood Testing Platform

Backed by Khosla Ventures and Ycombinator, SiPhox Health is leveraging silicon photonic chips to make diagnostics 100 times faster, smaller, and less expensive—without sacrificing quality. At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company unveiled The SiPhox Home, which is designed to measure a range of immunoassays for key...
LAS VEGAS, NV
decrypt.co

Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers

Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
Apple Insider

Next gen Apple Watch Ultra to get micro LED display

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analysts now suggest that Apple's newApple Watch Ultra could be the first with a micro LED display in a 2024 update. Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra in September 2022, a high-end wearable geared...
Engadget

German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023

German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pocketnow.com

Samsung SmartThings Station: A new smart home hub and wireless charger

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung unveiled new monitors, TVs, and the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone at CES 2023. Tech companies are announcing new products left and right, and it appears that Samsung has a lot to share this year. The company just announced its latest smart home accessory, the new SmartThings Station.
Healthline

In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
The Associated Press

GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
KENTUCKY STATE
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist

The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy