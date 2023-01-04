Read full article on original website
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay per view. Ross talked about if Owen Hart was ever considered for the WWF World Championship match at the event and if the Mr. McMahon character was ever seen as copying WCW and the Eric Bischoff character. Some highlights are below.
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro ’23 Results: Princess of Princess Championship Main Events, More
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held its Tokyo Joshi Pro ’23 show on Wednesday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Yuki Aino def. HIMAWARI. * Moka Miyamoto & Juria Nagano defeated Arisu Endo & Wakana Uehara.
Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced the matches set to take place on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following matches for Friday’s show, that airs on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights. * Tank Ledger...
List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite and More Notes
Fightful Select has a list of the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was AEW’s debut in Seattle. Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment. Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay...
Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there everyone, it’s the first Smackdown of 2023. Can we just admit that the year isn’t off to a great start? Especially with news of Vince McMahon looking to reclaim power and whatnot. Anyway tonight the first hour will be dedicated to a Poochie, I mean Charlotte Flair, face promo (just kill me) with Ricochet vs. Top Dollah in a Rumble qualifier and a tag team title match between the Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. That tag team title match was originally set for last month before a minor injury to Drew forced the postponement, now they’re making good on it. In addition to that there are other things gaining steam, Sami Zayn took a fall last week and I’m sure that wont sit well with the rest of the Bloodline especially since Sami was teaming with Roman Reigns. LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been doing some pretty good work, we’ve also got the introduction of Uncle Howdy and they might do something with that feud tonight. Karrion Kross has his sights set on Rey Mysterio, though we might get a detour of him and Scarlett handling Madcap Moss and Emma. Shinsuke Nakamura also just recently slew the Great Muta and should maybe get something to do in WWE going forward. Anyway that’s the preamble from where I sit, let’s get to the action.
Nick Aldis on Entering Free Agency, What’s Next for Him
– The Universal Wrestling Podcast spoke to former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and wrestling free agent Nick Aldis this week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Nick Aldis on becoming a free agent: “I’m happy to be a free agent. I’ve got lots of exciting stuff on the books for 2023 independently, you know, several shots in the UK, Australia, and Canada; I’m going back to Calgary next month for the Harts, which is exciting for me, and lots of other stuff on the horizon. What I’m very excited about is just the ability to, instead of thinking, ‘Man, if this was me, this is what I would do.’ To go, ‘No, let’s do it.’ Ideas you might have or concepts you want to flesh out and do. I have enough contacts now and feel willing to take the risk financially to try a couple of things and see what happens,.”
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus
– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
New Segment Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
An additional segment is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Rampage that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles. The updated lineup for the show is:. * Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The...
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
MLW Reportedly Signs AKIRA
MLW has reportedly signed a big name from the independent scene in AKIRA. Fightful Select reports that the company signed the indie star, who has worked matches for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW and more, and that he will be starting with the company soon. The report notes that the deal...
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
MLW News: Underground Show Revival in the Works, Note on Dragon Gate Talents, Update on Cesar Duran
– Fightful Select reports that MLW is currently developing a revival for the MLW Underground series. The show first premiered 20 years ago in the spring. This is not to be confused with MLW Azteca Underground. The original version of Underground aired on regional sports networks and had Joey Styles...
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
