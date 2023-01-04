Read full article on original website
Related
Governor-elect Sanders names Allison Bragg for Arkansas Inspector General
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate Allison Bragg for Inspector General on Friday.
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Daryl Bassett for Secretary of Department of Labor and Licensing
Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday her intention to reappoint Daryl Bassett as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.
GOP Arkansas House members ask speaker to block Democrats from leadership positions
The Arkansas General Assembly legislative session starts next week, and the state’s majority party wants to tighten its control over House committees.
KTBS
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
ed88radio.com
Governor Hutchinson Appoints Forrest Marks as ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col. Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on December 31, 2022. Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since...
achi.net
ACHI BOARD CALLS ON LEGISLATURE, INCOMING ADMINISTRATION TO ELIMINATE ASSET LIMIT FOR FOOD STAMPS
LITTLE ROCK ― The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging the Arkansas General Assembly and the incoming Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to eliminate the asset limit for food stamps. “The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to serve at the request...
Kait 8
Arkansas to spend $20 million to modernize court system
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State officials are making sure court cases are handled more efficiently. The Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts will be spending $20 million to modernize its court management system. Officials said this will allow better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans-like text...
Arkansas delegation back McCarthy in vote for Speaker of the House
As the now-historic voting for the next Speaker of the House continues in Washington, the members of the Arkansas delegation continue to support the Republican Party leader.
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
Gov-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders inaugural celebration to include Justin Moore, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the lineup that will perform at her inaugural events this Saturday and it included names like Justin Moore, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Joe Nichols.
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Kait 8
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
Kait 8
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The son of President Joe Biden is being sued by an Arkansas woman who wants her daughter to have the Biden last name. According to a document filed in Independence County in Dec. 2022, Lunden Roberts is asking the court to change her daughter’s name to Biden.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,015 over past 7 days, hospitalizations jump
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is up from the 2,990 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 573 new cases per day in the state, up...
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
Arkansas invests in broadband expansion
According to the state broadband director, Glen Howie, the latest round of approved funding for Arkansas broadband projects brought in nearly $94 million. That money will go towards 14 projects to help reach more Arkansans in need, but there's still more work to be done.
