Nottingham MD
New suspect photos released in connection with Baltimore County homicide
TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are releasing new images of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last year. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed leaving the Salontra Select Suites in the 5400-block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville (21229).
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect ID, sought in downtown murder of Army Reserve Sgt., MD's Most Wanted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a man accused of gunning down an Army Reserve Sergeant in downtown Baltimore back in June 2022. Jamal Smith, 31, is wanted for first degree murder, two counts of 1st degree attempted murder, and other charges. The...
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
Search Is On For Baltimore Mass Shooters Who Killed High School Student
Police have released images of the suspects they believe are responsible for the mass shooting of Edmondson High School students outside of a Popeyes earlier this week. The suspects were captured on camera running after fatally shooting Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other students in front of the restaurant int the 4408 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Nottingham MD
Man who killed woman following Carney road rage dispute sentenced to life in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—The man who shot and killed a woman then spat on her following a road rage dispute in Carney has been sentenced to life in prison. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Circuit Court.
foxbaltimore.com
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Motorcycle crash on The Alameda leaves man dead
Baltimore Police said a 2022 BMW Motorcycle collided with a Chevy Equinox that had been trying to make a left turn.
Wbaltv.com
SUV driver sentenced after 2019 fatal shooting of woman after argument
TOWSON, Md. — An SUV driver who chased a woman to her Dundalk home andfatally shot her after an argument is going to prison for the rest of his life. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor Shannon Wright weighs in on Baltimore's violent start to 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released photos of two people they are trying to identify in connection with the quintuple shooting across the street from Edmondson High School on Wednesday. One student, 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, was killed. Four others were hurt. Pastor Shannon Wright, a community activist...
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest of squeegee kid reveals history of run-ins with drivers and police, records show
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A known squeegee kid wanted for the assault of a convenience store clerk is now in custody, the US Marshals Service confirms. Antonio Mackey, 19, who in court documents police labeled a known squeegee kid, was arrested on January 4, 2023. Mackey had been wanted...
foxbaltimore.com
30-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man died in a car crash on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of The Alameda. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Chevy...
Nottingham MD
Home invasion reported in Rosedale; vehicles stolen in Middle River, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion, two robberies, and two vehicle thefts that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and 8:30 a.m. on December 28, a 2012 Subaru Forrester was stolen from a parking lot in the 9000-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220).
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Two Teens Shot Near High School In South Baltimore
A double shooting of two teenagers near a South Baltimore high school prompted a school lockdown and early dismissal, according to multiple reports. Two teens, who were reportedly not students, were shot in an alleyway near Benjamin Franklin High School on the 1100 block of Cambria Street around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, reports continue.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Dundalk girl
DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk girl. Alexis Faith Riggins, 11, is 4’11” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a light blue hoodie, black leggings, and purple Crocs. Anyone...
