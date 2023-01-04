GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO