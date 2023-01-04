ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

New suspect photos released in connection with Baltimore County homicide

TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are releasing new images of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last year. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed leaving the Salontra Select Suites in the 5400-block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville (21229).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting

GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

SUV driver sentenced after 2019 fatal shooting of woman after argument

TOWSON, Md. — An SUV driver who chased a woman to her Dundalk home andfatally shot her after an argument is going to prison for the rest of his life. Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced Thursday to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder and a concurrent term of 20 years for a gun charge, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor Shannon Wright weighs in on Baltimore's violent start to 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released photos of two people they are trying to identify in connection with the quintuple shooting across the street from Edmondson High School on Wednesday. One student, 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, was killed. Four others were hurt. Pastor Shannon Wright, a community activist...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

30-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man died in a car crash on Thursday in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of The Alameda. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Chevy...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Two Teens Shot Near High School In South Baltimore

A double shooting of two teenagers near a South Baltimore high school prompted a school lockdown and early dismissal, according to multiple reports. Two teens, who were reportedly not students, were shot in an alleyway near Benjamin Franklin High School on the 1100 block of Cambria Street around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Dundalk girl

DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk girl. Alexis Faith Riggins, 11, is 4’11” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a light blue hoodie, black leggings, and purple Crocs. Anyone...
DUNDALK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy