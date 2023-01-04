Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!April KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
wbrc.com
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
wbrc.com
Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Micia Sharika Gamble, the woman accused of shooting and killing her 21-year-old son, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 years in prison, according to court documents. Gamble will serve 90 years at the Alabama Department of Corrections. Gregory Peck, who was also charged with murder, previously pleaded...
Alabama football radio announcer Eli Gold reveals cancer diagnosis
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Months after taking time away from the spotlight, the “voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide” has announced he has cancer. Eli Gold, who has called Alabama football games for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988, announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with a “treatable form of cancer.” “I’m already […]
Community remembers Tuscaloosa County man who died in ATV crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County man who died in a tragic ATV crash is being remembered by his friends and former coworkers. 54-year-old Jackie Dixon worked as a first responder for years in Tuscaloosa County. He was a paramedic at Northstar EMA and was an emergency room employee at DCH Regional Hospital at the […]
Birmingham Police conducting robbery investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation and requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect.
wvtm13.com
Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment. Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South. […]
wvtm13.com
Ruth Bartow, wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, dies at 91
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Department of Athletics has announced the passing of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow. Bartow died Sunday at the age of 91. UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said, “Ruth loved Blazer Athletics as much as anyone and she...
wbrc.com
Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12. The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The Princeton event will take place from...
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot to death outside store in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred outside the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cortez Dekelvin Ware, 37, of Birmingham, sustained […]
Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
Health leaders expect an increase in COVID-19 cases as new variant surfaces
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are entering the new year with a new variant of COVID-19 — XBB 1.5. Doctors said it’s a sub-variant of omicron that is highly contagious. The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases in the state. Health leaders expect case counts to go up following the […]
Comments / 3