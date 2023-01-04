ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham mother sentenced in shooting death of her son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Micia Sharika Gamble, the woman accused of shooting and killing her 21-year-old son, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 years in prison, according to court documents. Gamble will serve 90 years at the Alabama Department of Corrections. Gregory Peck, who was also charged with murder, previously pleaded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama football radio announcer Eli Gold reveals cancer diagnosis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Months after taking time away from the spotlight, the “voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide” has announced he has cancer. Eli Gold, who has called Alabama football games for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988, announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with a “treatable form of cancer.” “I’m already […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Stray puppy allegedly poisoned in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. — A puppy was allegedly poisoned and now animal rights advocates want the person they say is responsible arrested. The poisoned pup passed away at an emergency veterinary clinic but five of its eight litter mates are now at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and they are all OK.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.  Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South.  […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wbrc.com

Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12. The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The Princeton event will take place from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in Gadsden just before 1:39 a.m. Friday. Cody Stewart, 28, […]
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

