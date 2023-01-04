ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm.

An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area.

Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as potentially problematic:

  • Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy
  • San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto
  • Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose
  • Upper Penitencia Creek at Mabury and King roads in San Jose
  • Guadalupe River at West Alma Avenue in San Jose
  • Sunnyvale East Channel at Tasman Drive in Sunnyvale
  • West Little Llagas Creek in Morgan Hill
‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast

“Valley Water has identified these locations as hot spots. But it is important to note that the
potential areas of flooding are not limited to only these locations,” water officials wrote.

Valley Water also activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the storm’s impacts on reservoirs and waterways.

VIDEO: Dock swept away in raging Hayward river

In addition to the “hot spots” listed by water officials, KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan added that Coyote Creek and Pacheco Creek will also be prone to flooding.

Grogan said, “Unfortunately we're in the position where too much rain, too quickly, stops being beneficial as the ground is simply unable to absorb all of the water and instead it causes flooding.”

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

