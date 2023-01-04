ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Aurora shopping center woos ‘top retailer,’ entertainment complex

(Denver, Colo.) Southlands shopping center in Aurora soon may have some new tenants. The City of Aurora has been working with the developer, M&J Wilkow Properties, to breathe new life into the shopping center. The developer has requested incentives and concessions that would help it reshape two large vacant spaces. The retail buildings need “significant interior and exterior construction in addition to several concessions in order to attract the desirable tenants,” according to a memo from city staff to City Council.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Denver's City Cafe closing to make way for high-rise apartments

DENVER — A popular Denver restaurant is permanently closing its doors. Located at Lincoln and 8th Avenue in downtown Denver, the building will be demolished and replaced by a new 18-story apartment building. The cafe's owner told 9NEWS he hopes to reopen the restaurant in a new location in...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police officer saves the day when baby stopped breathing downtown

A Denver police officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon when a mother needed help for her baby, who was reportedly not breathing.It was around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Stout Street when Zain Dada tweeted the mother was crying for someone to help her child while they were in the downtown area.Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado Officer Dore was on duty during the parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show a couple blocks away. That's when a man and his partner let him know about the mother...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police

A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
