Common Council Unanimously Passes Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Madison Common Council adopted the Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct. The Code is designed to communicate the expectation that City elected and appointed officials shall treat City staff, the public, and each other equitably and with dignity at all times and is part of a broader effort to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment both on the Council and on City boards, commissions, and committees (BCCs).

Public service is a vital component of democracy and integral to the functioning of our City government. While Administrative Procedure Memorandum (APM) 3-5 prohibits City employees from harassment and discrimination, the Common Council desired to apply similar standards to the actions of alders, the mayor, and members of BCCs. This code provides the residents who contribute their time to the City as elected or appointed officials with an explicit statement of expected conduct.

The City shall also offer training and other supports to promote an inclusive and welcoming environment and provide elected and appointed officials with resources to assist them in resolving any issues that may arise.

“I’m pleased with the work we accomplished to come up with a standard that is simple yet strong, and also provides support, training and resources. The passing of this code demonstrates our commitment to accountability and the continued learning and unlearning we all need to do as we advance the work of becoming a more inviting, equitable and inclusive community,” said Jael Currie, Council Vice President and Chair of the CCEC Subcommittee to Establish a Council Code of Conduct.

The Elected and Appointed Official Code of Ethical Conduct, and the training and resources that will accompany it, affirms the Common Council’s and City’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and participatory government for all.

Council Leadership would like to especially thank the members of the CCEC Subcommittee to Establish a Council Code of Conduct, sponsoring alders, and City staff for their work bringing this policy to fruition and for the ongoing work of implementing and providing resources to support it.

