ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU could see more applicants as football team gives national exposure

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmVwD_0k2X81rq00

TCU could see more applicants as football team gives national exposure 02:20

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The dream season for the TCU Horned Frogs football team continues as they have one last hurdle in the way before grabbing the national championship trophy.

The success on the field can rush off the field too as TCU can reap the benefits of national exposure.

"You can make an argument that the biggest advertisement that a university does is through their athletic department," said Ray Mallouk, CEO of BreakAway Sports Marketing.

Mallouk adds this in turn can mean more prospective students may take a look at TCU when deciding where to go to college.

"Students care about 'oh I'm going to a school where we're in the national championship game'".

There is history here, back in 2011 when TCU won the Rose Bowl, the university saw a more than 40% increase in applications.

TCU is a private university and right now only has north of 10,000 undergraduate students. According to its website, the cost for undergraduate tuition is over $28,565 a semester—and can reach over $72,000 a year with housing and a meal plan.

Currently, TCU accepts just 41% of applicants.

"More applications mean more diverse applications, and more diverse applications means higher scores, better selection, and higher quality student body for TCU," said Mallouk.

There's another benefit to winning too—alumni and others opening up their wallets.

"It definitely instills pride in the alumni base and that means engagement more donations," added Mallouk.

The deadline to apply to TCU is on Feb. 1.

You can find the TCU cost estimator here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run

A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Former Alabama RB announces transfer to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders is transferring to TCU. Sanders, No. 1 running back recruit in America for 2019, made the announcement on his social media pages. Sanders is the third Alabama player to announce his movement from the Crimson Tide to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

TCU's championship dreams bring big bucks to Fort Worth businesses

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Excitement continues to build for TCU fans as national championship game on Monday gets closer and closer.Fans, whether they're going to the game or watching from home, are getting prepared by buying TCU gear."Bought hats for sure, already got a couple things in the car, so I came back in because I need a hat and then another jersey," said Debi Podvalova, shopping for TCU gear.Podvalova is traveling to California to watch the game in-person. "The minute they won the Fiesta Bowl we had the tickets bought."She joins many other TCU fans grabbing gear at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
gamblingnews.com

TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Time, and Prediction

The TCU Horned Frogs are 13-1 this season and are seen as huge underdogs against the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (14-0). Still, the boys from Texas Christian University have upset the odds numerous times this season, which is why we call for caution. Before betting on this game, make sure to read our TCU vs Georgia preview first!
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon

Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

TCU fans gather to send off the team to the CFP National Championship game in LA

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — TCU is gearing up for its first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship game in more than 80 years on Monday, and Horned Frogs nation is invited to help commemorate the historic event.The University is hosting a sendoff on Friday through the north side of campus to cheer on the team as they head to Los Angeles. Later today, fans are welcomed to pack the sidewalks to see them off.Throughout the week, excitement has been through the roof and fans have been buying tons of merchandise. "Bought hats for sure, already got a couple things in the car, so I came back in because I need a hat and then another jersey," said Debi Podvalova as she shopped for TCU gear.Sarah Wright, the manager of the university's campus store, says she's seen nothing like this. "Everybody is coming in. They're excited. We've seen busy with football season but we've never seen it prolonged like this."
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are the differences between AT&T Stadium and SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES — When TCU and Georgia kick off from Los Angeles for the national championship, North Texas football fans will likely experience a similar level of luxury while attending the game that they're used to. The game's venue, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is a brand new stadium...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Army hockey player from Dallas recovering after serious neck injury

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Army hockey coach Brian Riley is crediting a team trainer with potentially saving the life of forward Eric Huss, who suffered a severe neck injury caused by a skate during a game at Sacred Heart on Thursday.Huss, a junior from Dallas, Texas, caught an inadvertent skate to the neck in the second period of Army's 5-0 loss to the Pioneers in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Trainer Rachel Leahy rushed into action and took measures to control the bleeding, team officials said.Huss was recovering and expected to return to the West Point campus Friday after undergoing surgery at a...
WEST POINT, NY
CBS DFW

Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
ALLEN, TX
rejournals.com

McCarthy moves Dallas HQ to new office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N. Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
172K+
Followers
25K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy