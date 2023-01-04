TCU could see more applicants as football team gives national exposure 02:20

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The dream season for the TCU Horned Frogs football team continues as they have one last hurdle in the way before grabbing the national championship trophy.

The success on the field can rush off the field too as TCU can reap the benefits of national exposure.

"You can make an argument that the biggest advertisement that a university does is through their athletic department," said Ray Mallouk, CEO of BreakAway Sports Marketing.

Mallouk adds this in turn can mean more prospective students may take a look at TCU when deciding where to go to college.

"Students care about 'oh I'm going to a school where we're in the national championship game'".

There is history here, back in 2011 when TCU won the Rose Bowl, the university saw a more than 40% increase in applications.

TCU is a private university and right now only has north of 10,000 undergraduate students. According to its website, the cost for undergraduate tuition is over $28,565 a semester—and can reach over $72,000 a year with housing and a meal plan.

Currently, TCU accepts just 41% of applicants.

"More applications mean more diverse applications, and more diverse applications means higher scores, better selection, and higher quality student body for TCU," said Mallouk.

There's another benefit to winning too—alumni and others opening up their wallets.

"It definitely instills pride in the alumni base and that means engagement more donations," added Mallouk.

The deadline to apply to TCU is on Feb. 1.

You can find the TCU cost estimator here .