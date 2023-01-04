ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ajmc.com

Metformin, Lifestyle Changes Not Associated With Risk of AMD

A clinical trial found that the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) was not associated with the use of metformin. A study published in JAMA Ophthalmology found that the use of metformin and lifestyle changes were not associated with the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Duration of metformin use was also not found to be associated with AMD.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study: Long-term metformin use not linked with AMD risk

The researchers reported that there was no significant difference in the AMD prevalence among the 3 study groups. A multicenter US study1 revealed that the long-term use of metformin to treat diabetes and lifestyle changes in patients with diabetes were not associated with the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to Amitha Domalpally, MD, PhD, from the.
hcplive.com

Dietary Nitrate Intake May Modify Age-Related Macular Degeneration Risk

A post-hoc analysis suggests that increased dietary nitrate intake was associated with a decreased risk of late AMD, but this association was attenuated after the addition of plant-based dietary patterns. Emily Y. Chew, MD. New research suggests that dietary nitrate intake may be a modifiable risk factor for progression of...
reviewofoptometry.com

Long-term Data Shows Metformin Doesn’t Prevent AMD

New research suggests that metformin use doesn’t have a protective effect against AMD. Photo: Carolyn Majcher, OD. Click image to enlarge. Various retrospective studies have suggested that metformin, a drug often prescribed to treat patients with type 2 diabetes, could potentially have a protective effect against the development or progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, evidence from a new study reports this may not be the case. The researchers analyzed participants with over 20 years of follow-up data involved in the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study. In their paper on the findings published recently in JAMA Ophthalmology, they concluded that neither long-term metformin use nor lifestyle changes initiated for diabetes prevention seemed to be associated with a risk of any form of AMD.1.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
MedicalXpress

Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes

Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
NBC News

A new weight loss drug could become the best-selling drug of all time. Who can afford it?

An Eli Lilly drug if approved for weight loss could become the best-selling drug of all time, but concerns are mounting about who will actually be able to afford it. Experts are confident that the drug, called tirzepatide, will be granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration sometime next year. If that’s the case, it would join two other popular — and expensive — recently approved weight loss drugs on the market, Wegovy and Saxenda, both from the drugmaker Novo Nordisk.
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
neurologylive.com

Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy

The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
labroots.com

Inhibiting a gene early on in type I diabetes could stop the disease in its tracks.

Type I diabetes, or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a multigenic condition in which multiple genes are associated with the onset of the disease. In type I diabetes, pancreatic beta cells are recognized and destroyed by the body’s immune system, especially white blood cells. Pancreatic beta cells are responsible for the synthesis of the hormone insulin. Thus, patients synthesize little or no insulin, which can be lethal. Insulin is the hormone that the body needs to facilitate glucose uptake by cells. After a meal, when cells cannot take up glucose, it accumulates in the blood. A high, untreated blood glucose level can result in life-threatening conditions associated with premature morbidity in the disease.
Healthline

In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
hcplive.com

FDA will not Take Action on Potential Erosive Esophagitis

The FDA requested additional data showing the levels of a nitrosam impurity was below the set threshold throughout the life of vonoprazan. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opted not to take action on a New Drug Application for vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker, under review to treat patients with erosive esophagitis.

