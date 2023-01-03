ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
golfmagic.com

Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory

Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
HAWAII STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

PGA Tour eliminates 15-year requirement to earn lifetime membership

Did you know the PGA Tour offers a lifetime membership to players who win at least 20 times in their careers?. It's true, and it's a great perk for players who have accomplished so much in their careers that the Tour feels they have earned the right to no longer be concerned with how they can maintain status later in their careers.
golfmagic.com

NEW: Callaway Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons 2023

Callaway has today launched its brand new Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons, and they will be available at retail from February 24, 2023. Distance irons are obviously long, but discerning players also want an exceptionally high level of feel. So why not have both in one club?. Callaway's Paradym...
Golf Digest

Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever

On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic

Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
HAWAII STATE
Golf Digest

Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf

It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive

LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
Golf Digest

Wilson Duo Soft golf balls: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Wilson Duo has been setting the standard for low-compression two-piece balls since the first iteration in 2011. Its latest model continues down that path with what the company claims is “the world’s softest golf ball” while a new core formulation enhances distance while continuing to deliver the expected soft feel.
Golf Monthly

The Grove - Stay and Play

Golf Monthly’s editor, Mike Harris, enjoys a return to London’s leading golf resort that is as lovely off the course as on

