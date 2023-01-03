Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Patrick Cantlay loses two MAJOR sponsors as he reveals LIV Golf theory
Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he has parted ways with Titleist and Hugo Boss as he once again shut down LIV Golf rumours. Speaking ahead of the first "elevated" event of the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 30-year-old confirmed the loss of two major sponsors. Cantlay turned...
Why The Callaway Paradym Range Represents A Groundbreaking Shift In Golf Club Design
With a unique 360-degree carbon chassis, the new Callaway Paradym drivers bring completely new innovation to the category
thegolfnewsnet.com
PGA Tour eliminates 15-year requirement to earn lifetime membership
Did you know the PGA Tour offers a lifetime membership to players who win at least 20 times in their careers?. It's true, and it's a great perk for players who have accomplished so much in their careers that the Tour feels they have earned the right to no longer be concerned with how they can maintain status later in their careers.
golfmagic.com
NEW: Callaway Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons 2023
Callaway has today launched its brand new Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons, and they will be available at retail from February 24, 2023. Distance irons are obviously long, but discerning players also want an exceptionally high level of feel. So why not have both in one club?. Callaway's Paradym...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Jordan Spieth Calls Out Chatty Fan for Gambling During His Putt
Jordan Spieth scolded a noisy fan in the nicest way possible at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Golf Digest
Powerful storms produce one of the most incredible (and terrifying) photos of Pebble Beach's Lone Cypress ever
On Christmas weekend, a powerful storm system rolled across the plains. Picking up moisture from the Great Lakes, it barreled into Western New York, dumping over four feet of snow, encasing homes in ice, and wreaking havoc on millions of holiday travel plans. The generational storm closed the airport, shuttered the train station, and shut down I-90 for days, while also toppling two area golf domes. In the end 37 people lost their lives.
Golf Digest
'I can hear you gambling off the back of the green': Jordan Spieth hilariously handles loud fans at Sentry
Anyone who has ever attended a live golf tournament knows that there are noticeable lulls in the action, particularly if you're parked on one hole in order to watch all the players come through. To pass the the time, some fans like to literally live bet on each group that comes through.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain for joining LIV Golf
It’s no surprise Henrik Stenson hasn’t played in a DP World Tour event since Ryder Cup Europe, run by the tour, stripped him of his role as 2023 captain last July in the wake of his decision to join LIV Golf. Although still eligible to compete on the DP World Tour—at least until the outcome of next month’s U.K. court case when the continuing ability of Stenson and his fellow LIV players to compete on the Old World circuit will be decided—the 46-year-old Swede has stayed away from what was his home circuit given the likely tension that would accompany a return to competition.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf rocked by the loss of ANOTHER top executive
LIV Golf have reportedly been hit by the loss of another top executive. According to Sports Business Journal, the breakaway tour are no longer working with Matt Goodman. Goodman held the position of president of franchises for the Saudi-financed circuit. LIV Golf received further bad news earlier today when it...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Kapalua Resort, its Plantation Course and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions located?
Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course is home to the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2023 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Hawaiian course has a great look and is a resort course so many want to play.
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
Golf Digest
Wilson Duo Soft golf balls: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Wilson Duo has been setting the standard for low-compression two-piece balls since the first iteration in 2011. Its latest model continues down that path with what the company claims is “the world’s softest golf ball” while a new core formulation enhances distance while continuing to deliver the expected soft feel.
The Grove - Stay and Play
Golf Monthly’s editor, Mike Harris, enjoys a return to London’s leading golf resort that is as lovely off the course as on
golfmagic.com
Golf course architect Tom Doak to design Pinehurst Resort’s 10th Course
Pinehurst Resort will break ground on its first new golf course in nearly three decades this month, and it will be designed by Tom Doak, one of the most respected and decorated golf course architects of the modern era. Located four miles south of the main resort clubhouse, Doak’s 18-hole...
Golf.com
Masters ticket prices are on the rise (but still remain an insanely good value)
It seems nothing in life is truly inflation-proof. On Tuesday evening, Augusta National released the latest round of Masters badges, and prices to attend the famed event this April are higher than ever. In 2023, a weeklong Masters badge will run fans $450, the highest price ever for tournament badges,...
Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm
Monterey Peninsula Country Club is repairing damages from recent coastal storms.
