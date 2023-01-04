ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Sanitary sewer project to begin Monday, closing off portion of Frankford Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Starting Monday, January 9, 2023, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585) for approximately four weeks in order for Utility Contractors of America, Inc. to complete the installation of a sanitary sewer line. During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Northbound traffic on University diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responds to another fire at same address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an unpleasant case of déjà vu, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to 1323 60th Street for reports of another fire, having responded to that same address barely 24 hours ago. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and the fire was...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County. Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 62, north of Ralls. According to DPS, 64-year-old Ereca Borjas Davila, of Cone, was walking south on...
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop led to arrests for drugs and guns. Last night, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old D’marcus Carter-Palmer and 23-year-old Tavadrai Eddington, both from Lubbock. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Motorcycle crash near Slaton leaves one injured

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in Slaton near Division Street. The crash was called in around 4:15 p.m. According to our photographer, a red Cadillac rear-ended the motorcycle causing the rider to flip over the top of the vehicle after impacting the windshield.
SLATON, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Mild weekend temperatures and no rain through next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 77 degrees in Lubbock, just 2 degrees short of the record of 79 degrees which occurred in 1927. Saturday, it will be about 20 degrees colder thanks to a cold front that moves into the area overnight and a northerly wind tomorrow. At least the winds will be much lower tomorrow with speeds of 10-20 in the morning dropping to around 10 mph in the afternoon. As for the afternoon temps, they will be in the mid to upper 50s for many communities in the viewing area.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy