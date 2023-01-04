Read full article on original website
Sanitary sewer project to begin Monday, closing off portion of Frankford Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Starting Monday, January 9, 2023, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585) for approximately four weeks in order for Utility Contractors of America, Inc. to complete the installation of a sanitary sewer line. During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
Buffalo Springs Lake placed under boil water notice due to service line break
LUBBOCK, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1 at Buffalo Springs Lake on Tuesday, the district announced. According to the district, the public was advised to boil their water due to a service line break and a temporary shutdown of the water system. Residents of […]
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
City of Lubbock offers additional options for tumbleweed disposal
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.
Northbound traffic on University diverted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Northbound traffic on University Avenue near 82nd Street is being diverted due to multiple PD units surrounding a vehicle in the middle of the street. According to PD, the officers were conducting a routine traffic stop. No further information is available at this time. Motorists should...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
Lubbock family drives 27 hours after Southwest cancels flight, loses luggage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleven states in 27 hours, that’s how far one Lubbock family traveled to get home after their flight was canceled by Southwest Airlines. The Mayo family says their dream vacation turned into a weeks-long nightmare. Tiffany Mayo says “Oh that is impossible, that is too...
LFR responds to another fire at same address
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an unpleasant case of déjà vu, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to 1323 60th Street for reports of another fire, having responded to that same address barely 24 hours ago. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and the fire was...
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Pedestrian killed in Crosby County crash early Tuesday morning
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Crosby County. Just before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 62, north of Ralls. According to DPS, 64-year-old Ereca Borjas Davila, of Cone, was walking south on...
UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with all your high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 6.
Tumbleweed Takeover: Residents unsure what to do with the piles of weeds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not uncommon to see tumbleweeds blowing through West Texas, but some residents in Wolfforth say their homes are overwhelmed by these giant balls of thorns. Gabi Rue, a Wolfforth homeowner says, “That wind is just not letting them get by, and then it just...
Two arrested after traffic stop in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two men are in jail after a traffic stop led to arrests for drugs and guns. Last night, Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old D’marcus Carter-Palmer and 23-year-old Tavadrai Eddington, both from Lubbock. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over...
Motorcycle crash near Slaton leaves one injured
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in Slaton near Division Street. The crash was called in around 4:15 p.m. According to our photographer, a red Cadillac rear-ended the motorcycle causing the rider to flip over the top of the vehicle after impacting the windshield.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Mild weekend temperatures and no rain through next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 77 degrees in Lubbock, just 2 degrees short of the record of 79 degrees which occurred in 1927. Saturday, it will be about 20 degrees colder thanks to a cold front that moves into the area overnight and a northerly wind tomorrow. At least the winds will be much lower tomorrow with speeds of 10-20 in the morning dropping to around 10 mph in the afternoon. As for the afternoon temps, they will be in the mid to upper 50s for many communities in the viewing area.
