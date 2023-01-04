ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka man jailed after alleged New Year’s Day hotel robbery, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an alleged New Year’s Day robbery at a local hotel in which he forced a staff member into a room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials were called to ClubHouse Inn and Suites at 924 SW Henderson Rd. with reports of a possible burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect allegedly swung butcher knife at victim

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent incident involving a butcher knife. Just before noon Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 51-year-old man reported a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Junction City man faces new accusations of violent crime

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities investigating suspects in an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan have learned two of them were involved in a separate incident. According to the Riley County Police Department, on Jan. 1, Zane Thomas, 27, Junction City and Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, were involved in an incident with the same victim as the January 2, 2023, kidnapping on Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Woman shot, found in Kansas ditch has died

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the victim who has died as 41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Kelly. First...
BELTON, MO
WIBW

One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JCPD confirms a homicide investigation is under way

Authorities said Friday at approximately 1:17 p.m. Junction City Police Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in reference to a possible deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located Carson Simon, an 18-Year-old man from Ogden deceased. This investigation has since been classified as a homicide. Anyone with...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Hiawatha man behind bars after woman found shot near highway

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says, around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officials received a 911 call of a possible shooting and battery near U.S. Highway 36 and Timber Rd.
HIAWATHA, KS
JC Post

Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

'Junk science' claim derails Kansas trial over baby's death

TOPEKA — The Douglas County district attorney will not retry a Eudora woman for murder after questionable conclusions from a medical examiner led to concern that she was improperly convicted. Carrody Buchhorn, a day care worker, was convicted in 2018 for killing 9-month-old Ollie Ortiz while in Buchhorn’s care....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KETV.com

Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

One Topeka man behind bars for arson in shed fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka fire Department has released information behind two New Year’s Day fires that were both classified as incendiary. One person was booked for arson following a TFD investigation for one of the incendiary fires. MONROE ST. = INCENDIARY, ONE PERSON ARRESTED. One Topeka man...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Two Kansas house fires on Thursday started by trespassers

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Fire crews worked two house fires on Thursday afternoon in Topeka that were intentionally started by trespassers. Just before noon, crews responded to a house fire located at 722 SW Buchanan Street, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was extinguished, but not before...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. There were no immediate reports...
TOPEKA, KS
