A schoolteacher in Virginia was shot and severely wounded by a six-year-old student in a first-grade class on Friday, law enforcement officials said. The shocking incident occurred at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News. Authorities said the unidentified 30-year-old teacher was taken to the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries, according to a statement from the Newport News Police Department, though her condition had slightly improved by Friday afternoon. While details of the shooting have not been released, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters during a press conference, "The individual is a six-year-old student. He is right now in police...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO