numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) active and starting on Friday in place of injured Austin Reaves (hamstring)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James has been officially upgraded to active and will start against the Hawks on Friday. Austin Reaves is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Our models expect James to play 35.3 minutes against Atlanta. Juan Toscano-Anderson will remain in the starting lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward will miss his second straight game with left hamstring soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes on Friday night. McDaniels' Friday projection includes 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (hamstring) out on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. George has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Minnesota on Friday. Kawhi Leonard (injury management) has also been ruled out. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes with George sidelined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) questionable on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forbes continues to deal with right shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Friday. Forbes is averaging 5.6 FanDuel points per game this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) remains out for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) will not play in Friday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Payton II will miss his second straight game with an ankle sprain. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Sharpe's Friday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.5...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) available on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's George Hill (illness) active for Friday's game versus Charlotte

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is available for Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill will be active off the bench after the veteran was sidelined four games with an illness. In 14.9 expected minutes, our models project Hill to score 9.9 FanDuel points. Hill's projection includes 4.4 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (injury management) expected to play in Warriors' Saturday matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (injury management) is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is on track to play on Saturday after he announced on his podcast he would make his season debut against the Magic. Expect the veteran to play bench role versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

