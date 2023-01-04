SBLive's 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Kentridge and Woodinville trade places at No. 8 and No. 10 (Jan. 3)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 4A, votes were cast for 15 teams this week. Curtis received nearly every first-place vote with nine. Mount Si at No. 2 earned one.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 4A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 3):

CLASS 4A COACHES POLL

1. Curtis 99 (9)

Record: 11-2

2. Mount Si 84 (1)

Record: 9-1

3. Federal Way 83

Record: 10-1

4. Skyline 66

Record: 6-1

5. Gonzaga Prep 46

Record: 8-1

6. Olympia 43

Record: 7-3

7. Jackson 37

Record: 7-1

8. Kentridge 28

Record: 8-2

9. Richland 25

Record: 4-2

10. Woodinville 17

Record: 9-2

Others receiving votes: Union, Tahoma, Skyview, Mariner, Battle Ground

Voting 4A coaches: Matty McIntyre (Gonzaga Prep), Brian Meneely (Kamiakin), Matt Gruhler (Skyview), Joe DeGrazia (Kamiak), Blake Conley (Union), Jason Griffith (Mount Si), Tim Kelly (Curtis), Wayde Knowles (North Creek), Durriell Jones (Eastlake), Blake Solomon (Kentwood)