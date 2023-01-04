ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SBLive's 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Kentridge and Woodinville trade places at No. 8 and No. 10 (Jan. 3)

By Dan Dickau, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLbQo_0k2X4pu500

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 4A, votes were cast for 15 teams this week. Curtis received nearly every first-place vote with nine. Mount Si at No. 2 earned one.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 4A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 3):

CLASS 4A COACHES POLL

1. Curtis 99 (9)

Record: 11-2

2. Mount Si 84 (1)

Record: 9-1

3. Federal Way 83

Record: 10-1

4. Skyline 66

Record: 6-1

5. Gonzaga Prep 46

Record: 8-1

6. Olympia 43

Record: 7-3

7. Jackson 37

Record: 7-1

8. Kentridge 28

Record: 8-2

9. Richland 25

Record: 4-2

10. Woodinville 17

Record: 9-2

Others receiving votes: Union, Tahoma, Skyview, Mariner, Battle Ground

Voting 4A coaches: Matty McIntyre (Gonzaga Prep), Brian Meneely (Kamiakin), Matt Gruhler (Skyview), Joe DeGrazia (Kamiak), Blake Conley (Union), Jason Griffith (Mount Si), Tim Kelly (Curtis), Wayde Knowles (North Creek), Durriell Jones (Eastlake), Blake Solomon (Kentwood)

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

This Week Washington Boys and Girls Basketball Prep Poll

Washington State Boys and Girls High School Basketball action in the middle of the regular season and teams are looking toward the tournaments coming in a few weeks. How is your local high school team doing? Remember to get out and support your local high school. Below is the ranking of both boys and girls basketball teams in each of the WIAA divisions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Scorebook Live

All-state football 2022: Oregon’s top 5A stars

Here are the Class 5A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school football season.  All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any ...
OREGON STATE
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 6

The Top 10 remains mostly intact in this week Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25. The only movement in the Top 10 this week is Newton moving up two spots from No. 8 to No. 10. Three teams are making their debut in the Power 25. Jones County comes in at No. 19 while Buford (No. 23) and Mt. Pisgah ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy