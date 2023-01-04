SBLive's 4A boys basketball coaches poll: Kentridge and Woodinville trade places at No. 8 and No. 10 (Jan. 3)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.
In Class 4A, votes were cast for 15 teams this week. Curtis received nearly every first-place vote with nine. Mount Si at No. 2 earned one.
Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.
Here is the 4A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 3):
CLASS 4A COACHES POLL
1. Curtis 99 (9)
Record: 11-2
2. Mount Si 84 (1)
Record: 9-1
3. Federal Way 83
Record: 10-1
4. Skyline 66
Record: 6-1
5. Gonzaga Prep 46
Record: 8-1
6. Olympia 43
Record: 7-3
7. Jackson 37
Record: 7-1
8. Kentridge 28
Record: 8-2
9. Richland 25
Record: 4-2
10. Woodinville 17
Record: 9-2
Others receiving votes: Union, Tahoma, Skyview, Mariner, Battle Ground
Voting 4A coaches: Matty McIntyre (Gonzaga Prep), Brian Meneely (Kamiakin), Matt Gruhler (Skyview), Joe DeGrazia (Kamiak), Blake Conley (Union), Jason Griffith (Mount Si), Tim Kelly (Curtis), Wayde Knowles (North Creek), Durriell Jones (Eastlake), Blake Solomon (Kentwood)
