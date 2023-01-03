ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Claims the ‘Kardashians’ Star ‘Changed’ Her Face: ‘Attacking Someone Is Sad’

 4 days ago
Courtesy of Ash K Holm/Instagram

Putting out positive vibes! Khloé Kardashian doesn’t have time for haters — especially at the start of a new year.

Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Her Ever-Changing Look

The Kardashians star, 38, opened up via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, about her latest beauty look after debuting bold bangs for her Sorbet photo shoot.

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot . It was fun to give a different look and not be committed,” the Good American cofounder explained while sharing pictures from the sexy cover story. “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs ?”

Kardashian’s ever-changing look, however, threw some of her followers for a loop. “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face,” one follower replied, while another wrote, “Literally who is that??”

Khloe Kardashian's Body Evolution Through the Years

After a third fan quipped, “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had enough.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author replied. “So recently the only change is the bangs.”

Kardashian added: “I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

The California native clarified that no matter what she had done cosmetically — if anything all — her fans had no right to ridicule her online.

“Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part,” she continued. “If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything.”

The Hulu personality ended her message with a wish for the troll, writing, “I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly.”

The former Revenge Body host is no stranger to fan criticism , especially after she initially lost weight in 2014 . In May 2020, Kardashian playfully shut down haters who wondered why she looked “so different” in all of her photos .

“My weekly face transplant clearly,” she joked.

Celebrities Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery

The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian “doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in recent photos.”

The reality star — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson — is focused on how she feels rather than what the public thinks.

“She thinks she looks great,” the insider added. “And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

One year later, Kardashian got real about how she learned to handle fans questioning her body . "It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That's crazy,'" she explained during a May 2022 interview on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast while discussing rumors about her evolution. "It didn't bother me. It offended me. I just couldn't figure out why people thought that. I've had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. ... I don't care to lie about it."

Comments / 122

Patty V
3d ago

I wish these gals will stop whining. they post multiple pictures of themselves almost every single day. of course you should expect negative feedback from the internet. Not everyone is thrilled to see the Kardashians everywhere. they are not haters just non-believers in your fantasy world. a simple solution...you dont like the negative comments...just stop posting selfies.

Reply(3)
48
Neen
3d ago

It doesn't bother me that they all get plastic surgery! My issue is when you are always talking about body positivity and your perfect they way you and yet you are constantly changing your face and body! Not sure why the Kardashian woman don't understand that they are in a position where for whatever reason young females look up to them... Especially Khloe, she is always talking about loving yourself the way you are... The standard of beauty they present is all plastic surgery! 🤔

Reply(2)
21
Connie Scruggs
3d ago

I just saw an old pic of Khloe with Lamar and I didn’t recognize her for a second. Totally different than her current face.

Reply(4)
34
Comments / 0

