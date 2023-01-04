ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect

 3 days ago

Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman.

Steve Hickey / KNN

The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, threatened to shoot a store employee and a customer, and demanded cash.

The suspect then took money from the store’s till and a bag from the customer — which contained a wallet, cash, and a handgun — and fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Police believe the suspect then carjacked a woman in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue and fled in her vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the SPD Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.

Steve Hickey, Video Journalist / KNN

