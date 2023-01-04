ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOENIX — With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on what interested readers throughout the year. Here are the most-read stories on KTAR.com for 2022:. Arizona started off the year dealing with the omicron COVID-19 surge. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public...
1st day of Republican Kari Lake’s governor trial lacked any bombshells

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
Man accused of assaulting pregnant Tucson realtor arrested in Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago been arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso (Texas) County Jail.
Zillow report shows cooldown of metro Phoenix housing market

PHOENIX — The sizzling housing market in metro Phoenix is beginning to show signs of cooling for the first time in months, according to a real estate information company’s report. Zillow’s Market Report for November showed the typical home value in the Valley is $442,788, down 8.1% from...
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

PHOENIX – Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she is registering as an independent, leaving the Democratic Party but promising her work won’t change. “I have joined the growing number of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona independent,” Sinema said in a post on social media.
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

