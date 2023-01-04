MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Figgy Cuddleberry!. He is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Figgy arrived at River Cities in Dec. and has been showing his personality ever since. Kim Taraba of the River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Figgy is goofy, friendly, outgoing, and likes to play with the other cats.

MONROE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO