Sterlington, LA

KNOE TV8

ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana-Monroe says they will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the baseball field name on Jan. 20, 2022. The ULM baseball program plans to honor the lifetime achievements of St. Amant by presenting the “Lou St. Amant Field” at 6 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
UNION PARISH, LA
KSLA

La. native, fitness expert educates children & those over 50 on workout safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As people are working on their fitness goals for the new year, it’s also a perfect time for children and older people to join in. Louisiana native Aaron Johnson is helping to educate these groups by getting both body and mind in shape. Johnson has competed at the college level, doing everything from fitness, to writing books.
LOUISIANA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MONROE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Figgy Cuddleberry

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Figgy Cuddleberry!. He is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Figgy arrived at River Cities in Dec. and has been showing his personality ever since. Kim Taraba of the River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Figgy is goofy, friendly, outgoing, and likes to play with the other cats.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Farmerville murder

The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee located in Ruston

A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting With Pods

Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting with Pods. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – Ten hunters in Louisiana have been cited for allegedly bow hunting with pods. On January 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that on December 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited ten persons for alleged bow hunting infractions in East Carroll Parish.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Accessible internet making its way to hundreds of Ouachita Parish homes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Comcast is expanding its broadband network to the unserved areas of Ouachita Parish, which the business says will give several hundred residents and businesses advanced communication services such as gigabit-speed internet. Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast says, “We are excited to bring Ouachita...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

