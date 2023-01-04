Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
ULM changes baseball field name honoring Lou St. Amant
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana-Monroe says they will be honoring coach Lou St. Amant by changing the baseball field name on Jan. 20, 2022. The ULM baseball program plans to honor the lifetime achievements of St. Amant by presenting the “Lou St. Amant Field” at 6 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Event Center.
Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree on February 18th at Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM, the Inaugural Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree will be held at West Monroe High School’s Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field. Each team will have the chance to compete in a two-game series. West Monroe High School, Ouachita Christian High School, West Ouachita High School, Ruston […]
KNOE TV8
Ouachita beats Rayville, advances to Don Redden Memorial Classic semifinals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita faced off against Rayville for its second game of the Don Redden Memorial Classic. The Lions defeated the Hornets, 59-44. Ouachita and Sterlington meet in the semifinals Friday at 6:40 p.m.
Results from Day Two of the Don Redden Classic
FINAL SCORE: WEST MONROE 58, GENERAL TRASS 55 WOSSMAN 75, A.J. ELLENDER 46 ST. FRED’S 65, SUMMERFIELD 39
footballscoop.com
Sources: Hue Jackson landing highly regarded FBS assistant, Louisiana native as Grambling OC
From growing up in Louisiana to breaking into the coaching ranks at the state's high school level to his work the past two years helping Terry Bowden turn around UL-Monroe football, Tony Hull has touched just about every level of football in his native state. Now Hull, a former standout...
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
KSLA
La. native, fitness expert educates children & those over 50 on workout safety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As people are working on their fitness goals for the new year, it’s also a perfect time for children and older people to join in. Louisiana native Aaron Johnson is helping to educate these groups by getting both body and mind in shape. Johnson has competed at the college level, doing everything from fitness, to writing books.
Monroe, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
KNOE TV8
National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has concluded their survey in Morehouse Parish, LA, confirming that two tornadoes touched down, both producing EF-1 damage. The first tornado touched down near Bussey Brake, where it traveled 1.4 miles in approximately one minute. At its peak intensity, the...
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Figgy Cuddleberry
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Figgy Cuddleberry!. He is one of the kittens available for adoption at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Figgy arrived at River Cities in Dec. and has been showing his personality ever since. Kim Taraba of the River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Figgy is goofy, friendly, outgoing, and likes to play with the other cats.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
John Wayne slept here: when Hollywood came to North Louisiana
This is the tale of a special guest, one of the most recognizable men in America, one of the last people you'd expect to spend the night in simple, no-frills accommodations in Homer, Louisiana in 1958.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting With Pods
Ten Bow Hunters Cited for Allegedly Hunting with Pods. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – Ten hunters in Louisiana have been cited for allegedly bow hunting with pods. On January 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that on December 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited ten persons for alleged bow hunting infractions in East Carroll Parish.
KNOE TV8
Accessible internet making its way to hundreds of Ouachita Parish homes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Comcast is expanding its broadband network to the unserved areas of Ouachita Parish, which the business says will give several hundred residents and businesses advanced communication services such as gigabit-speed internet. Jason Gumbs, Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast says, “We are excited to bring Ouachita...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
