ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon

There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
DAVISON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?

The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
LAPEER, MI
1470 WFNT

Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More

Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?

Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy