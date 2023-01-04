Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
New Landmark Lapeer Sign Is Done – Where Will It Go Now?
The Lapeer landmark sign is complete, now the question is where is it going to go?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick made the giant sign in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint. As you can see in the photos, due to the size of the sign, its permanent home will require a lot of space.
Uncle Sam Sends Gift: $24M to Fix Flint Area Roads, Blight, More
Millions in congressional funding is a much-needed win for Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Eighth District (much of Mid-Michigan) was able to submit 15 proposals to the Appropriations Committee for possible funding -- all 15 were approved. Flint & Genesee County received the bulk...
Adam & Eve – Is The Adult Novelty Store Coming To Lapeer?
Social media is a buzz today about the possibility of an adult novelty store opening in Lapeer. City of Lapeer Commissioner, Eric Cattane, posted the following information via Facebook about the possibility of Adam & Eve opening in Lapeer,. We have a "Adam and Eve" store wanting to come into...
Mark Your Calendar for These Major 2023 Genesee County Festivals
A new year has arrived and here is what Genesee County has to look forward to. Every year, Genesee County sees a bunch of great events and festivals. There's a little bit of everything for everyone throughout the year. From many different music festivals to sporting events and more. Check out what is in store for 2023 here.
Michigan’s Top “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Stop Just Minutes From Flint
You know the guy. Spiked frosted tipped hair, unique trademark goatee, and an authority on great food found across the country. We're talking about Guy Fieri, the host of the popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. From highway hot spots to back road hidden gems, Fieri takes to...
Have you seen any turkeys in your neck of the woods? Michigan DNR wants to know
People living in metro Detroit say they love seeing turkeys in their neighborhood and hope more are around in the years to come
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
This $2.5 Million Bloomfield Twp, Michigan Mansion Features Indoor Pool And Privacy
If you consider an indoor pool a sign of success, this Bloomfield Township house in Michigan screams success. You may not be in the market for a $2.5 million Oakland County mansion, but it is still fun to take a peek. If you are perhaps looking, this is incredible. From an open floor plan to complete privacy, this exquisite home truly has it all.
WILX-TV
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
