Marion County, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations

A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
KCCI.com

Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa fire departments report increase in 911 calls

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowa fire departments say they received a record number of calls for service in 2022. The Pleasant Hill Fire Department says it received 2,052. And it's the first time they have ever gotten more than 2,000 calls. The Saylor Township Fire Department received 1,333...
PLEASANT HILL, IA
KCCI.com

2 charged in Des Moines after foiled attempt to steal child

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people from Des Moines are charged with trying to steal a child on Thursday. Fifty-six-year-old Laurie Potter and 43-year-old Michael Ross were arrested and booked Friday morning. According to police, a woman working in an office at 904 Walnut Street had her child with...
DES MOINES, IA
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)

Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
ANKENY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee ditches two CEO structure and returns to one

Several months after Hy-Vee officials announced the company would be led by two CEOs, it's reverting back to one again.What's happening: Jeremy Gosch will be the grocery company's sole CEO, while Aaron Wiese, who was previously named a CEO last August, steps into a "president" role instead.Why it matters: The West Des Moines-based company this year faced economic challenges and public hardships after former CEO Randy Edeker laid off hundreds of people and then criticized them in an internal video.Edeker announced last July that he was stepping down as CEO, but he remains Hy-Vee's executive chairman of its board.State of play: The new leadership changes were announced during Hy-Vee's stockholder's meeting in late December.The change was prompted to create more "areas of focus" in the company's leadership team, said Tina Potthoff, spokesperson for Hy-Vee.Zoom in: As president, Wiese will oversee Hy-Vee's health care services, pharmacy locations, and technology. He will also be in charge of the company's newest subsidiary, Hy-Vee Healthcare, LLC.Hy-Vee Executive Donna Tweeten, was also named a president.Both will report to Gosch, who was also named the vice chairman of Hy-Vee's board of directors.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/6/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: NINE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR RESCUES, THREE VEHICLE UNLOCKS, ONE DEER, ONE THEFT, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER AND ONE FIRE ALARM.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines firefighters responded to more calls in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department says 2022 was a busy one for them. The city's 11 fire stations responded to more than 32,000 calls for service. That's up 5% from the year before. Two-thirds of those calls were for were Emergency Medical Services. Only 964...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines

Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
URBANDALE, IA

