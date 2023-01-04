Read full article on original website
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCCI.com
Iowa fire departments report increase in 911 calls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowa fire departments say they received a record number of calls for service in 2022. The Pleasant Hill Fire Department says it received 2,052. And it's the first time they have ever gotten more than 2,000 calls. The Saylor Township Fire Department received 1,333...
KCCI.com
Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen's Lifesaving Award
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone's life. It's all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from...
KCCI.com
2 charged in Des Moines after foiled attempt to steal child
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people from Des Moines are charged with trying to steal a child on Thursday. Fifty-six-year-old Laurie Potter and 43-year-old Michael Ross were arrested and booked Friday morning. According to police, a woman working in an office at 904 Walnut Street had her child with...
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
northwestmoinfo.com
Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)
Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
Hy-Vee ditches two CEO structure and returns to one
Several months after Hy-Vee officials announced the company would be led by two CEOs, it's reverting back to one again.What's happening: Jeremy Gosch will be the grocery company's sole CEO, while Aaron Wiese, who was previously named a CEO last August, steps into a "president" role instead.Why it matters: The West Des Moines-based company this year faced economic challenges and public hardships after former CEO Randy Edeker laid off hundreds of people and then criticized them in an internal video.Edeker announced last July that he was stepping down as CEO, but he remains Hy-Vee's executive chairman of its board.State of play: The new leadership changes were announced during Hy-Vee's stockholder's meeting in late December.The change was prompted to create more "areas of focus" in the company's leadership team, said Tina Potthoff, spokesperson for Hy-Vee.Zoom in: As president, Wiese will oversee Hy-Vee's health care services, pharmacy locations, and technology. He will also be in charge of the company's newest subsidiary, Hy-Vee Healthcare, LLC.Hy-Vee Executive Donna Tweeten, was also named a president.Both will report to Gosch, who was also named the vice chairman of Hy-Vee's board of directors.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/6/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 26 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: NINE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR RESCUES, THREE VEHICLE UNLOCKS, ONE DEER, ONE THEFT, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER AND ONE FIRE ALARM.
kniakrls.com
Officers Called To Wheel Estates in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a person dressed in black carrying a weapon near the mail boxes at the Wheel Estates mobile home park this morning. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News Knoxville police officers and Marion County deputies searched the area and were unable to locate an individual matching the description. Officers learned that children in the area sometimes play with toy guns at the mobile home park, but that someone could also walk to the mailboxes carrying a weapon. Fuller doesn’t believe that there was a threat to the public.
KCCI.com
Des Moines firefighters responded to more calls in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department says 2022 was a busy one for them. The city's 11 fire stations responded to more than 32,000 calls for service. That's up 5% from the year before. Two-thirds of those calls were for were Emergency Medical Services. Only 964...
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
KCCI.com
Investigators: Man made no arrangements for dog he left at Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — More information became available on Wednesday about theman accused of abandoning a dog at the Des Moines Airport. The dog was found tied up outside the airport terminal last week. Investigators say 24-year-old Charles Bigsen left the dog there and then boarded a flight to...
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
