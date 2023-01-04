Several months after Hy-Vee officials announced the company would be led by two CEOs, it's reverting back to one again.What's happening: Jeremy Gosch will be the grocery company's sole CEO, while Aaron Wiese, who was previously named a CEO last August, steps into a "president" role instead.Why it matters: The West Des Moines-based company this year faced economic challenges and public hardships after former CEO Randy Edeker laid off hundreds of people and then criticized them in an internal video.Edeker announced last July that he was stepping down as CEO, but he remains Hy-Vee's executive chairman of its board.State of play: The new leadership changes were announced during Hy-Vee's stockholder's meeting in late December.The change was prompted to create more "areas of focus" in the company's leadership team, said Tina Potthoff, spokesperson for Hy-Vee.Zoom in: As president, Wiese will oversee Hy-Vee's health care services, pharmacy locations, and technology. He will also be in charge of the company's newest subsidiary, Hy-Vee Healthcare, LLC.Hy-Vee Executive Donna Tweeten, was also named a president.Both will report to Gosch, who was also named the vice chairman of Hy-Vee's board of directors.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO