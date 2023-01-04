Read full article on original website
Merkley, Wyden secure funding for critical projects across Oregon
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week. With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package. ...
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
House Republicans have released a counter-report to the Jan. 6 committee's findings identifying security failures at the U.S. Capitol before the riot began.
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
