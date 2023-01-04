ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Merkley, Wyden secure funding for critical projects across Oregon

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week. With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package. ...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hill

Here are the states with the longest life expectancy

Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study.   A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020.   That number is about four years higher than…
HAWAII STATE
ems1.com

Congress passes act to extend Medicare add-ons; bill goes to Biden

WASHINGTON — Congress passed this week the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes an extension of the 2% urban, 3% rural and 22.6% super rural Medicare add-ons for ground ambulance services. An 8.7% 2023 ambulance inflation factor was announced in October. The add-ons are set to expire at the end...
WASHINGTON STATE
Robbie Newport

Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion

Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
OREGON STATE
Smithonian

Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon

On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
OREGON STATE

