A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Washington Examiner
New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break
Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
KSAT 12
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over enforcement of “public charge” law for immigrants
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Thursday against President Joe Biden, accusing his administration of nullifying a federal law that prevents immigrants from obtaining a green card if they are likely to depend on government social services.
News Channel 25
Appeals court to decide if 1st Amendment should have protected Laredo’s 'big crazy lady' from arrest
It is unusual for all 16 judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to convene and hear a case. This month, they will do so to consider a lawsuit involving a foul-mouthed Latina firebrand known as La Gordiloca, an unlikely citizen journalist who has upended politics as usual in her border town of Laredo.
Governor Greg Abbott is proud of bussing 16k migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities across the nation.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared on Twitter Tuesday morning – “As of today, Texas has bused more than 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities.” He listed out the numbers by city:
Nueces County commissioners court discuss need for a second causeway
Nueces County commissioners are holding a meeting to encourage Texas lawmakers to move forward with plans for a second causeway.
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas
The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.
KSAT 12
“It takes time to get stuff done”: New Texas congressman promises results, not rhetoric
LUFKIN — For 18 years, East Texans have been represented in Congress by a prominent Republican known more for propagating conspiracy theories than for passing laws. But the region’s new representative, Congressman-elect Nathaniel Moran, plans to strike a different tone in Washington, D.C. The retired Smith County judge,...
