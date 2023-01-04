ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Washington Examiner

New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break

Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
KSAT 12

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over enforcement of “public charge” law for immigrants

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on Thursday against President Joe Biden, accusing his administration of nullifying a federal law that prevents immigrants from obtaining a green card if they are likely to depend on government social services.
Larry Lease

Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North Texas

The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. In response to the murder cases involving parolees wearing ankle monitors in North Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for changes to the state's ankle monitor system. Fox 4 reports the Governor believes that changes to Texas law could help prevent similar murders from occurring in the future. One of the suspects in these cases, Nestor Hernandez, was a parolee who had previously violated orders not to remove his ankle monitor. Hernandez was placed in an intermediate sanction facility for three months by a parole board, but just weeks after his release, he was accused of committing murders at a Dallas hospital.
