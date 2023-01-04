Read full article on original website
UPDATE: San Jose mayor selects newcomer as vice mayor
sanjoseinside.com
Rosemary Kamei Poised to Be Named San Jose’s Vice Mayor
San Jose recycling service disrupted by brief strike
Local workers reached an agreement Friday afternoon with San Jose’s largest recycling hauler after a brief strike that threatened service for more than 175,000 homes. The strike came after Teamsters Local 350 and California Waste Solutions (CWS) deadlocked over a contract for 10 clerical workers who provide customer service. Union members claimed the company was taking away workers’ protections, while the recycling company said the union’s requests were unfair and unreasonable. Negotiations went until midnight Thursday but yielded little success, both the union and the company said.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Matt Mahan: San Jose’S New Mayor
A photo hanging in the lobby of San Jose City Hall still lists Mayor Matt Mahan as the District 10 councilmember. While the title will be updated soon, Mahan, who was sworn in on Dec. 29 and took the helm Sunday, isn't waiting around. With a limited two-year term ahead...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native takes reins as mayor of Northern California’s largest city
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan has been sworn in as mayor of Northern California’s largest city. The Harvard-educated 40-year-old businessman turned politician grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti Road near Pinto Lake. His mother taught at a Catholic school in Salinas, and his father was a letter carrier in Pebble Beach.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
californiaglobe.com
1,700 Layoffs At SF-Based Stitch Fix Capped off a Rough First Week of 2023
A massive 20% layoff at San Francisco-based fashion tech company Stitch Fix on Friday capped off a rough first week for Bay Area tech companies, as thousands of more tech workers in the area continue the trend started last year of tech companies quickly downsizing. Beginning in October of last...
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
padailypost.com
Why two troublesome bridges haven’t been replaced 25 years after the last flood
This story was originally printed in the Daily Post on Thursday morning. Get in the habit of picking up the Post in the mornings for important local news stories. A tangled web of government agencies, regulations, funding disagreements and lawsuits have delayed the replacement of two bridges over San Francisquito Creek for 25 years and counting, so residents in the area face the same flood threat today as in February 1998, when thousands of homes were inundated with water after days of rain.
Capitola slammed by California storm, staggers toward recovery
The Capitola Wharf, a historic wooden jetty, is now disconnected from the town.
milpitasbeat.com
Lucky grocery store in Milpitas will be closing on January 13
At the Lucky grocery store, located at 1350 S. Park Victoria in Milpitas, many of the shelves are already empty. Reason being, in exactly one week, the supermarket will be closing for good. But customers are still coming in to shop for their groceries, even with less of a selection...
Cities across the Peninsula declare state of emergency in response to heavy storms
Cities across the Midpeninsula are declaring states of emergency as historic storms bear down on the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates on cities' responses. A state of emergency for Menlo Park allows the city to designate evacuation routes, close dangerous streets and obtain necessary supplies for the safety of residents and property. Murphy initially issued the state of emergency on the night of Jan. 4.
Bay Area storm live updates: SJ CHP officer injured after large tree falls on him at crash scene
The CHP says one of its officers was injured after a 60-foot tree fell on him while he was at a crash scene on Highway 17 in San Jose Thursday morning. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla faces employee discrimination claims at Fremont factory
Big changes could be coming to the Tesla plant in Fremont after accusations of discrimination. A state appeals court ruled the company acknowledge a climate of discrimination and take actions to end it.
Salesforce layoffs hit SF's Slack, with 10% of staff reportedly getting cut
Slack was purchased by Salesforce in July 2021 in a $27.7 billion landmark deal.
SFGate
Bart Civic Center Station Entrance Closure Not Weather-Related
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An entrance at BART's Civic Center station from Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a light bulb replacement at the bottom of the escalator, BART said on Twitter. BART officials said the closure is not weather-related, and other entrances are...
Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship
APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive. In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart. The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but The post Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship appeared first on KION546.
calmatters.network
Palo Alto residents urged to prepare properties now ahead of rapidly approaching storm
As a significant storm with heavy rain and wind heads to the region on Wednesday and Thursday, Palo Alto officials are urging residents to take precautions and prepare for downed power lines, fallen tree limbs and possible flooding. The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm on Wednesday, with...
SFGate
Water Main Breaks On C Street
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
