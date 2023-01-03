Read full article on original website
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-2 Win vs Canucks
The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, and they put together just that. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in a game where they scored three goals in both the second and third periods to close out a decisive win.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3
With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
Oilers look to snap cold spell at home vs. Islanders
Mired in a five-game (0-4-1) winless drought on home ice, the Edmonton Oilers will look to turn things around when
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild preview, odds for 1/4: Wild healthy and winning
After closing out a winning December on the road then getting a three-day break, the Minnesota Wild return home to Saint Paul on Wednesday night to face the Tampa Bay Lightning. In a Central Division that has just six points separating third place from sixth place, the Wild fortified their...
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
