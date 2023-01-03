ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-2 Win vs Canucks

The New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance after a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, and they put together just that. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in a game where they scored three goals in both the second and third periods to close out a decisive win.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Coyotes 3

With the win -- which came in front of 19,484 rowdy fans -- Florida improved to 17-18-4. "He's still a young man," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk, who only just turned 25 and is in the first year of an eight-year contract. "He's still just coming into it. There's a whole bunch of the game he's going to get better and better at. This guy's a rock star."
COLORADO STATE
The Hockey Writers

WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden

In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy