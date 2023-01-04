Read full article on original website
Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya took a jab at Dana White over the recent altercation between the UFC president and his wife, Anne, in a Mexico club.
UFC president Dana White has been quiet since talking to TMZ on Monday about the video that emerged over the holiday weekend of White hitting his wife, Anne, at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but his words from 2014 on domestic abuse have since resurfaced and they should have an impact on his future with the fight company.
Dana White’s Power Slap taken off broadcast schedule. Dana White’s Power Slap will not be airing on Jan. 11 on TBS as planned, likely due to the controversy surrounding its namesake. According to Jeremy Botter, who reached out to the network, the show has been removed from the...
Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Dana White’s “Power Slap” show is in serious jeopardy. The Post has confirmed that TBS is having serious discussions about pulling the plug on the new fight promotion being fronted by White after an incident, in which he slapped his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. At this point, according to sources, the network is delaying the premiere, which was slated for next week. White had announced the promotion in November. The sport was to consist of two fighters slapping each other in the face with timed turns until one emerged victorious. Earlier this week, TMZ published a video of a...
UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and a group of friends have been seen getting into a bar fight, which they did not appear to start. A member of the UFC featherweight division has been caught on video getting into a fight in a bar. The video was released earlier this week that shows rising UFC star Ilia Topuria involved in a fight alongside a Spanish singer inside of a bar or club. The video was posted by the Twitter account MMA Dirt and shows Topuria being approached by a man, he was pushed and then struck back in what seems to be self-defense. The man in the video was not identified.
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni was reportedly arrested in Mexico this week and is being charged with murder. According to Mexican media outlet Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called the police to a home he shared with his girlfriend over the weekend. The woman was unresponsive following what Baroni described as a drunken argument that turned fatal.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. the company that bought the UFC back in 2016 for $4 billion and took over 100% ownership of the promotion in 2021, has taken a hit in wake of Dana White slapping his wife during an altercation in Mexico on New Year's Eve. Per a report...
Ariel Helwani has chimed in on Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation with his wife. Over the weekend, the UFC president was in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. In a video caught by TMZ, White was slapped by his wife in the midst of an argument. He then slapped her several times, prompting onlookers to break up the incident.
