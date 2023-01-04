ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2news.com

392 units of blood collected during 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive

Coming out of the winter holiday weeks, the lowest blood donation period of the year, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant called on all eligible donors to help kick-off the New Year for patients during National Blood Donor Month in January. The 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive at the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration

The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Local Families Working to Revegetate parts of Virginia Range

Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family have partnered to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range. Today, over three tons of grass seed mixture, donated by the Dolans, were spread across 500 acres. The...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Estrella

A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City back in February. It took several tries and several weeks for animal...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Nevada teens encouraged to apply to become 'pollinator ambassadors'

Teens interested in learning more about pollinators and getting hands-on experience in developing pollinator habitats can apply to become a “Nevada 4-H Pollinator Ambassador” through a new program being launched by University of Nevada, Reno Extension. University of Nevada, Reno Extension was awarded a $15,000 grant to establish...
NEVADA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival

Reno’s Free Winter Wonderland Festival, canceled in December because of the frigid arctic weather, will be held Saturday from noon to 5:00 pm at Kiwanis Park. It is open to everyone from the surrounding community. The event will feature bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, The Paris Cloggers, live music, ice skating, and more.
RENO, TX
2news.com

City of Reno Nominates Kathryn Nance to be Chief of Police

After an extensive recruitment and interview process, Reno City Manager Doug Thornley is nominating Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department) to serve as the Reno Police Department’s next Chief of Police. At the upcoming Reno City Council meeting on January 11, 2023, Manager Thornley will recommend that the...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Summerset Senior Living hosts Grand Opening

RENO, Nev. – Summerset Senior Living is hosting a Grand Opening Party for their North West Reno location on Thursday, Jan. 12. The event will start with a ribbon cutting the Reno Chamber of Commerce followed by special words from elected officials. Their Grand Opening Celebration is a perfect...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

What drivers do wrong in weather like this

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Search for missing teen from Reno continues

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
RENO, NV
cbs19news

Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

