Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed liesMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Jan. 6 Capitol riot survivor recalls the "hardest part" about the attack two years ago
Congressional staffer Sharon Nichols barricaded herself inside an office when an angry mob climbed the walls of the U.S. Capitol building two years ago today — smashing windows, attacking police and threatening to hang Vice President Mike Pence. "It was frightening," Nichols told CBS News, recalling the events of...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"
Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
Bronx man charged with murder and manslaughter in double stabbing
NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a deadly stabbing in the Bronx. A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the arm Saturday night inside a building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section. The two victims were taken to Lincoln hospital, where the man, identified as 45-year-old Tyrone Quick, was pronounced dead. The woman was in stable condition. Jose Ortiz, 65, faces numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing.
Idaho killings: Questions the affidavit still doesn’t answer
The arrest document laid out in meticulous detail how authorities linked 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Nov. 13 deaths of four college students but questions remain unanswered.
Cage The Elephant singer Matthew Shultz arrested on weapons charges in New York City
The singer for the rock band Cage The Elephant was arrested at a New York City hotel Thursday on weapons charges, police said. Matthew Shultz, 39, faces two charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and two charges of criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD reported Friday. Police...
Key takeaways from court documents in case against Bryan Kohberger and some questions that remain
MOSCOW, Id. (CNN) -- DNA allegedly found on a knife sheath recovered at the murder scene. A roommate described a masked figure with "bushy eyebrows." Phone records showed the suspect was near the victims' residence numerous times in the months before the killings. Nearly two months after the killings of...
FBI raises reward for Capitol Hill pipe bomber
The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters the day before the January 6 Capitol riot. Scott Sweetow, who has more than two decades of experience with the FBI and ATF, joins CBS News' Catherine Herridge to break down what we know about the case.
Jen Shah, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star, sentenced to 6.5 years in prison
Jennifer Shah, a star of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire...
AP Explains: University of Idaho killings evidence
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP)
Court documents reveal evidence linking suspect to Idaho murders
A police affidavit released Thursday details alleged evidence connecting a suspect to the killing of four University of Idaho students, including DNA found at the crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant sat down with friends and colleagues of Bryan Kohberger to learn more about the suspect.
Suspect charged with terrorism in New Year's Eve Times Square machete attack on NYPD officers
A suspect is facing terrorism charges in connection with a machete attack which wounded two NYPD officers in Times Square on New Year's Eve. Trevor Bickford, 19, has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted murder in the furtherance of an act of terrorism and aggravated assault on a police officer as a crime of terrorism, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office reported Friday. In total, he faces 18 felony counts.
Ana Montes, who spied for Cuba in "one of the most damaging" espionage cases in U.S. history, released from prison
Ana Montes, a former analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, the U.S. military's spy arm, walked free from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday after more than 20 years behind bars. Montes spied for Cuba for 17 years, revealing the identities of the United States' undercover intelligence...
