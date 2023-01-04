ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS News

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"

Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS New York

Bronx man charged with murder and manslaughter in double stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a deadly stabbing in the Bronx. A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the arm Saturday night inside a building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section. The two victims were taken to Lincoln hospital, where the man, identified as 45-year-old Tyrone Quick, was pronounced dead. The woman was in stable condition. Jose Ortiz, 65, faces numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing. 
BRONX, NY
CBS News

FBI raises reward for Capitol Hill pipe bomber

The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters the day before the January 6 Capitol riot. Scott Sweetow, who has more than two decades of experience with the FBI and ATF, joins CBS News' Catherine Herridge to break down what we know about the case.
CBS News

AP Explains: University of Idaho killings evidence

Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. (AP)
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Suspect charged with terrorism in New Year's Eve Times Square machete attack on NYPD officers

A suspect is facing terrorism charges in connection with a machete attack which wounded two NYPD officers in Times Square on New Year's Eve. Trevor Bickford, 19, has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted murder in the furtherance of an act of terrorism and aggravated assault on a police officer as a crime of terrorism, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office reported Friday. In total, he faces 18 felony counts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy