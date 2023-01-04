ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Search continues for Schenectady teen missing since November

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFLtS_0k2X1Ck300

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November 2022.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In December, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he said his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.

Police dogs and dive teams have also assisted in the search. Police released a statement Tuesday, January 3 about the case:

Our investigation into the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey has continued in intensity and scope, as we use all available resources in our efforts. We’ve recently received several inquiries about yesterday’s coordinated search along the Mohawk River. The New York State Police Aviation Unit along with agencies throughout the Capital Region are partnered with the Schenectady Police Department, and we continue to request their assistance and expertise as weather conditions permit. This case remains extremely active, and we will remain steadfast in our collective efforts to find Samantha and in our efforts to find answers in her disappearance.

Police say on the night she went missing, Humphrey texted a friend and told them she planned to meet her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend in the area near the Front Street pool, which is located next to a railroad bridge. The spot is considered a popular place for teens to hangout. That was around midnight on November 25.

Missing 14-year-old’s grandparents fear the worst

When she didn’t come home, her father searched for her. Police confirm that it was her dad who spotted the black and pink jacket along the riverbank. Clifford said it was sent to the New York State Police crime lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Tips Line at 518-788-6566.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion

Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy