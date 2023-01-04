Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge family helps others after teen athlete son dies from cardiac arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grayson “Gray” Lane Temple died last year from a cardiac arrest. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recent medical emergency has the family reliving the experience. Grayson, 16, was 6’2″ and 230 lbs. He was a high school athlete and played golf,...
Congratulations to the Lafourche Parish School District 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year!
At last night’s Lafourche Parish School District monthly school board meeting, the 2022 – 2023 School Students of the Year were recognized, and the 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year were announced. One student from each public school in the parish was selected to represent their respective school as Student of the Year. Each of these students were commended, and awarded for their accomplishments.
Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker
BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert, told WBRZ the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
Impressive turnout at Brusly High blood drive to help crash victim's recovery
BRUSLY - In Thursday's blood drive for crash victim Liam Dunn, 128 pints of blood were donated to help his recovery — a number much larger than the OLOL Blood Donor Center is used to seeing. All day, a steady line of donors formed in front of Brusly High...
5-year-old child with autism left alone on school bus for 4 hours, family says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Seayontai Banks Jr., 5, was supposed to be in class at Capitol Elementary on Thursday but instead spent four hours alone on a special needs bus. His great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert said she found out he hadn’t made it to school when she got a...
Louisiana woman breaks family cycle of alcohol abuse, helps others
NEW IBERIA, La. (BRPROUD) — Emily Tilley said she grew up traumatized, mistreated and abused because her father and mother suffered from addiction. “My father struggled with severe problems of alcohol. My mother did drink as well, but for her, it was mainly drugs,” said Tilley. Tilley said...
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members
Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Services to take place this weekend for beloved Live Oak coach, mentor
WATSON - The community will honor the life of a longtime coach and educator this weekend with services for Freddie Mack London set for Saturday. London passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 70. He spent much of his life mentoring children as a football and basketball coach at...
Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
Baton Rouge General doctors weigh in on how to prioritize your health this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - January 17 is the average day Americans break their resolutions, according to some experts. Although it can be hard to incorporate new behaviors into your lifestyle, doctors are encouraging you to make health a priority in 2023. “Everyone right now is focused on weight, and...
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
Funeral arrangements finalized for Caroline Gill
Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve. Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
Baton Rouge has first homicide less than one week into new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has experienced its first homicide of the new year. Late on Wednesday (Jan. 4), shots were fired in front of the Triple S Food Mart. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Illya Antwine “TJ” Winns Jr.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
Missing Baker teen found safe Thursday
BAKER - Police are searching for a teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon. Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen on Tuesday around 1 p.m.. He is described as being 5'8" and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and police say he may possibly be in the Sherwood Meadows area.
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after dog attack; dog’s owner charged
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been charged following the death of a 7-year-old girl due to a pitbull attack, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Erick Lopez, 20, faces a charge of negligent homicide for failing to confine or restrain the dog and leaving it to roam the neighborhood.
7-year-old girl dies after pit bull attack; owner to be charged
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
