A New Kind Of Tower, In The Center Of Manhattan

From Manhattan’s Chinatown to Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, New Yorkers are taking notice as LinkNYC 5G towers spring up on sidewalks, where an earlier iteration of the free Wi-Fi kiosks still dominates today. The latest versions are hard to miss, clocking in at an imposing 32 feet tall. Supporters...
Ante Up: Developers Must Pony Up $1M to Play Casino Game

Only high rollers can play in this Casino game. That was the basic message as New York State set up the process to apply for one of three licenses to run a casino in or around the Great City. Any doubt that these licenses will be incredibly valuable was dispelled...
