kubcgold.com
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days
There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure
Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M
(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income
Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
Facing federal complaint, Xcel says it was ‘prudent’ during winter storm
(Across Colorado) Xcel Energy says its natural gas purchasing activities during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri were “prudent” while four Colorado electric co-ops, in a federal complaint, say the state’s biggest electricity provider bungled supply during the freezing temperatures.
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Daily Record
Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.
Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
KDVR.com
Nearly 60% of Colorado business leaders lean toward possible recession
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s experts don’t expect a banner year for the state’s economy, how ever many silver linings there are. The Leeds Business Confidence Index measures the state’s business leaders’ outlook in six different economic areas. This quarter’s outlook is tied for the fourth-lowest on record.
Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January
If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
cpr.org
Colorado has two job openings for every available worker. Here’s the plan to fill that gap
Colorado is launching a full-frontal assault on its 38-percent job gap – that’s the difference between job openings and actual hires. The state is changing its approach to fill its high-demand, often better-paying jobs, targeting millions of dollars in grant opportunities for businesses to train or upskill workers.
More people leaving Colorado than moving to state, moving company reports
United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022. While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
Here's a breakdown of when keeping antlers you find is illegal in Colorado
Yet another constant reminder that wildlife is never far in Colorado, it's not uncommon to find antlers when you're exploring. Finding the remnants of animal shed is always exciting, often inspiring hopes of bringing the natural treasure home – whether that's to put on display or to give to the pups as a treat.
Travel website names two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in country
If you're seeking a relaxing escape after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, you may not have to travel far. Trips to Discover, the travel website, has recently named two Colorado resorts among the most relaxing in the country. The website considered factors such as spa treatments, beautiful...
KDVR.com
Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?
A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?. A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Denver weather: Mountain snow Thursday night, dry …. Denver's weather is heating up this week...
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
