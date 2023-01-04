ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days

There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Measures being taken to limit economic pain after temporary refinery closure

Suncor announced last week it is temporarily shuttering refining operations in the Denver area, and the move will likely affect your pocketbook. That's according to the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.The late December cold snap damaged equipment at the Commerce City plant and Suncor said it could take weeks to bring the refinery back online.CWPMA's Grier Bailey compared the refinery shutdown to Xcel Energy saying 40% of its energy grid was offline. Suncor is the largest supplier of transportation fuel in Colorado, with a capacity to refine 103,000 barrels of crude oil every day, making up to 40% of the...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M

(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income

Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Nearly 60% of Colorado business leaders lean toward possible recession

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s experts don’t expect a banner year for the state’s economy, how ever many silver linings there are. The Leeds Business Confidence Index measures the state’s business leaders’ outlook in six different economic areas. This quarter’s outlook is tied for the fourth-lowest on record.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?

A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Are Colorado schools prepared for cardiac emergencies?. A.E.D.s can mean the difference between life and death for student-athletes. Kim Posey reports. Denver weather: Mountain snow Thursday night, dry …. Denver's weather is heating up this week...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy